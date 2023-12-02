Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Israel
  3. Residential
  4. Jerusalem District
  5. Cottages

Cottages for sale in Jerusalem District, Israel

Cottage To archive
Clear all
7 properties total found
Cottage 5 bedrooms with A/C, with renovation, with Succah Balcony in Jerusalem, Israel
Cottage 5 bedrooms with A/C, with renovation, with Succah Balcony
Jerusalem, Israel
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 273 m²
Palatial Arab Style Pent-cottage in the heart of Baka Mordechai Hayehudi St. Magnificent Jer…
€3,69M
per month
Leave a request
Cottage 4 bedrooms with balcony, with A/C, with renovation in Jerusalem, Israel
Cottage 4 bedrooms with balcony, with A/C, with renovation
Jerusalem, Israel
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Nachlaot/Nachlat Achim – Cottage for sale – RE/MAX Vision Exclusive Private cottage in Nachl…
€1,01M
per month
Leave a request
Cottage 4 bedrooms with parking, with balcony, with A/C in Jerusalem, Israel
Cottage 4 bedrooms with parking, with balcony, with A/C
Jerusalem, Israel
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
New on the market!! 5 room renovated terraced cottage on Adam St, the best street in Armon H…
€853,727
per month
Leave a request
3 room cottage with parking, with balcony, with garden in Jerusalem, Israel
3 room cottage with parking, with balcony, with garden
Jerusalem, Israel
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Unique Cottage, Architectural design, 2 entrances, completely accessible , Very light and br…
€1,34M
per month
Leave a request
Cottage 5 bedrooms with parking, with balcony, with elevator in Jerusalem, Israel
Cottage 5 bedrooms with parking, with balcony, with elevator
Jerusalem, Israel
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Gilo, on Itzhar street, Desirable Givat Canada, 6 rooms Corner Cottage, private entrance and…
€1,07M
per month
Leave a request
Cottage 4 bedrooms with balcony, with A/C in Jerusalem, Israel
Cottage 4 bedrooms with balcony, with A/C
Jerusalem, Israel
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
New on the market! 5.5 Room pent-cottage  on Mordechai Elkachi,  one of the best streets in …
€588,777
per month
Leave a request
Cottage 5 bedrooms with balcony, with garden, with A/C in Jerusalem, Israel
Cottage 5 bedrooms with balcony, with garden, with A/C
Jerusalem, Israel
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Ramot On Meir Gineo street, 6 rooms, on 2 levels. including en-suite, 3 bathrooms, Very nice…
€1,15M
per month
Leave a request

Properties features in Jerusalem District, Israel

cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir