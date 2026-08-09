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Cottages for sale in Jerusalem, Israel

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6 properties total found
Cottage 5 rooms in Jerusalem, Israel
Cottage 5 rooms
Jerusalem, Israel
Rooms 5
Area 220 m²
In the heart of Bait Vegan, very nice cottage of 220 m2 habitable with 120 m2 terrace + 120 …
$2,55M
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Cottage 6 rooms in Jerusalem, Israel
Cottage 6 rooms
Jerusalem, Israel
Rooms 6
Area 240 m²
The property in question is a well-maintained semi-detached house situated on a tranquil and…
$3,30M
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Cottage 5 rooms in Jerusalem, Israel
Cottage 5 rooms
Jerusalem, Israel
Rooms 5
Area 165 m²
Magnificent single storey 5 room semi-detached house like new! Private entrance from the str…
$2,10M
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Cottage 6 rooms in Jerusalem, Israel
Cottage 6 rooms
Jerusalem, Israel
Rooms 6
Area 200 m²
Cremieux 18 – Cottage 200 m2 on 4 levels 190 m2 garden Complex of 4 cottages with private pa…
$7,33M
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Cottage 5 rooms in Jerusalem, Israel
Cottage 5 rooms
Jerusalem, Israel
Rooms 5
Area 165 m²
Magnificent terraced house on one level 5 rooms as new! Private entrance to the street, 4 or…
$2,33M
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Cottage 5 rooms in Jerusalem, Israel
Cottage 5 rooms
Jerusalem, Israel
Rooms 5
Area 140 m²
For sale – Armon Hanatsiv, Eliyahu Hakim Street Charming family house with garden and outbui…
$1,83M
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