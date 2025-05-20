Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Israel
  3. Center District
  4. Residential
  5. Cottage

Cottages for sale in Center District, Israel

Cottage Delete
Clear all
3 properties total found
Cottage 7 rooms in Raanana, Israel
Cottage 7 rooms
Raanana, Israel
Rooms 7
Area 250 m²
Nice cottage of 7 pieces. with elevator. Renove. Large terrace. Quiet neighborhood. 250 m2 o…
$2,75M
Leave a request
Cottage 6 rooms in Netanya, Israel
Cottage 6 rooms
Netanya, Israel
Rooms 6
Area 270 m²
This exceptional three-story will assume property in the prestigious Nat 600 neighborhood of…
$3,93M
Leave a request
Cottage 8 rooms in Raanana, Israel
Cottage 8 rooms
Raanana, Israel
Rooms 8
Area 345 m²
Very nice cottage of 8 pieces. A side of school Bilou. modern spacious and clear. 4 levels w…
$2,44M
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Center District, Israel

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go