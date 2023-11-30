Show property on map Show properties list
Townhouses for sale in West Nusa Tenggara, Indonesia

3 properties total found
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Canggu, Indonesia
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Canggu, Indonesia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 110 m²
€291,371
Townhouse in Canggu, Indonesia
Townhouse
Canggu, Indonesia
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
CHILDFREE COMPLEX CONCEPT  Ideal living conditions surrounded by top-end establishments , F…
€204,870
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with balcony, with sea view, with Online tour in Apuan, Indonesia
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with balcony, with sea view, with Online tour
Apuan, Indonesia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 75 m²
€239,015
