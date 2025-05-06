Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Indonesia
  3. Ubud
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment
  6. Garden

Apartments with garden for sale in Ubud, Indonesia

studios
6
1 BHK
13
Apartment Delete
Clear all
6 properties total found
1 bedroom apartment in Ubud, Indonesia
1 bedroom apartment
Ubud, Indonesia
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Area 29 m²
Number of floors 2
Gated residence with a swimming pool and a spa center, Ubud, Bali, Indonesia We offer apart…
$69,305
Leave a request
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Ubud, Indonesia
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Ubud, Indonesia
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 29 m²
Floor 1/4
🏰 A complex of pharmacies in the central location of the cultural capital of Bali - Ubud. …
$85,000
Leave a request
Apartment in Ubud, Indonesia
Apartment
Ubud, Indonesia
Area 66 m²
Welcome to a unique residential complex in Bali, combining luxury, comfort and innovation.Th…
$160,199
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Hayat
Languages
English, Русский, Українська
Apartment in Ubud, Indonesia
Apartment
Ubud, Indonesia
Area 80 m²
A unique part of a residential complex in Bali, including 33 apartments and 7 penthouses, wh…
$180,854
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Hayat
Languages
English, Русский, Українська
2 bedroom apartment in Ubud, Indonesia
2 bedroom apartment
Ubud, Indonesia
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 355 m²
Number of floors 6
Residential complex with developed infrastructure in the cultural centre of Bali, Ubud, Indo…
$551,536
Leave a request
Apartment in Ubud, Indonesia
Apartment
Ubud, Indonesia
Area 47 m²
Apartments in a legendary complex in Bali, which has become a symbol of innovation and excel…
$106,252
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Hayat
Languages
English, Русский, Українська
Realting.com
Go