Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Indonesia
  3. Tabanan
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment
  6. Swimming pool

Pool Apartments for sale in Tabanan, Indonesia

1 BHK
14
Apartment Delete
Clear all
2 properties total found
Apartment in Tegalinggah, Indonesia
Apartment
Tegalinggah, Indonesia
Area 61 m²
Floor 1/4
Clarify promotional offers !!
$205,494
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
КУЛЬТУРА международное агентство недвижимости
Languages
English, Русский
Telegram Write in Telegram
1 bedroom apartment in Tegalinggah, Indonesia
1 bedroom apartment
Tegalinggah, Indonesia
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 37 m²
This unique project combines breathtaking ocean and jungle views, stylish design and rich in…
$100,800
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Tabanan, Indonesia

with Garage
with Garden
with Terrace
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go