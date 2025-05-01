Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Indonesia
  3. Tabanan
  4. Residential
  5. Studio apartment

Studios for Sale in Tabanan, Indonesia

2 properties total found
Studio apartment in Tabanan, Indonesia
Studio apartment
Tabanan, Indonesia
Bathrooms count 1
Area 35 m²
Floor 1/1
BIOM is an innovative residential complex in the heart of Nuanu!Ocean view or gardens!Comple…
$140,000
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Tua, Indonesia
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Tua, Indonesia
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 41 m²
Floor 5/5
Apartments on the best island of Bali.Apartments with full finishing "turnkey". Initial paym…
$149,500
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
Properties features in Tabanan, Indonesia

