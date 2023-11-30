Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Pecatu, Indonesia

apartments
4
houses
11
15 properties total found
Penthouse 5 rooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Pecatu, Indonesia
Penthouse 5 rooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Pecatu, Indonesia
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 500 m²
€1,27M
1 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Pecatu, Indonesia
1 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Pecatu, Indonesia
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
Floor 3/10
€136,125
Villa 5 bedrooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Pecatu, Indonesia
Villa 5 bedrooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Pecatu, Indonesia
Bedrooms 5
Area 275 m²
€546,320
Villa 3 bedrooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Pecatu, Indonesia
Villa 3 bedrooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Pecatu, Indonesia
Bedrooms 3
Area 186 m²
€455,267
Villa 4 bedrooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Pecatu, Indonesia
Villa 4 bedrooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Pecatu, Indonesia
Bedrooms 4
Area 211 m²
€500,793
3 room townhouse with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Pecatu, Indonesia
3 room townhouse with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Pecatu, Indonesia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 127 m²
€227,633
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Pecatu, Indonesia
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Pecatu, Indonesia
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 140 m²
Number of floors 2
€227,633
3 room townhouse with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Pecatu, Indonesia
3 room townhouse with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Pecatu, Indonesia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 165 m²
Number of floors 3
€273,160
Villa 4 rooms with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning in Pecatu, Indonesia
Villa 4 rooms with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning
Pecatu, Indonesia
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 128 m²
Number of floors 2
Fully furnished and decorated designer villa on the fabulous island of Bali, Indonesia 🇮🇩 Lo…
€223,081
4 room house with parking, with balcony, with furniture in Pecatu, Indonesia
4 room house with parking, with balcony, with furniture
Pecatu, Indonesia
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 211 m²
Villa with 3 bedrooms. Elegant interior with exquisite ocean views. Luxury and comfort in a…
€550,000
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with parking, with balcony, with furniture in Pecatu, Indonesia
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with parking, with balcony, with furniture
Pecatu, Indonesia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 80 m²
Townhouse with 2 bedrooms with panoramic windows, impressing views of the crystal clear ocean
€320,000
1 room apartment with parking, with balcony, with furniture in Pecatu, Indonesia
1 room apartment with parking, with balcony, with furniture
Pecatu, Indonesia
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
Premium apartments with panoramic windows, spectacular views of the crystal clear ocean
€250,000
5 room house with parking, with balcony, with furniture in Pecatu, Indonesia
5 room house with parking, with balcony, with furniture
Pecatu, Indonesia
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 275 m²
Villa with 3 bedrooms. Elegant interior with exquisite ocean views. Luxury and comfort in a…
€600,000
3 room house with parking, with balcony, with furniture in Pecatu, Indonesia
3 room house with parking, with balcony, with furniture
Pecatu, Indonesia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 186 m²
Villa with 3 bedrooms. Elegant interior with exquisite ocean views. Luxury and comfort in a…
€500,000
1 room apartment with balcony, with furniture, with elevator in Pecatu, Indonesia
1 room apartment with balcony, with furniture, with elevator
Pecatu, Indonesia
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
€136,125
