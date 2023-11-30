Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Indonesia
  3. Residential
  4. Pecatu
  5. Apartments

Apartments for sale in Pecatu, Indonesia

4 properties total found
Penthouse 5 rooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Pecatu, Indonesia
Penthouse 5 rooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Pecatu, Indonesia
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 500 m²
€1,27M
1 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Pecatu, Indonesia
1 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Pecatu, Indonesia
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
Floor 3/10
€136,125
1 room apartment with parking, with balcony, with furniture in Pecatu, Indonesia
1 room apartment with parking, with balcony, with furniture
Pecatu, Indonesia
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
Premium apartments with panoramic windows, spectacular views of the crystal clear ocean
€250,000
1 room apartment with balcony, with furniture, with elevator in Pecatu, Indonesia
1 room apartment with balcony, with furniture, with elevator
Pecatu, Indonesia
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
€136,125
