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Apartments for sale in Mengwi, Indonesia

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7 properties total found
1 bedroom apartment in Mengwi, Indonesia
1 bedroom apartment
Mengwi, Indonesia
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 40 m²
COCO COLINA is an intimate 1-bedroom retreat nestled in the vibrant COCO HILLS community, de…
$155,000
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1 bedroom apartment in Mengwi, Indonesia
1 bedroom apartment
Mengwi, Indonesia
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 40 m²
Coco Residential lifestyle offers four stylish 40 sqm mezzanine hotel apartments designed fo…
$105,000
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1 bedroom apartment in Mengwi, Indonesia
1 bedroom apartment
Mengwi, Indonesia
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 89 m²
Coco Residential offers a lifestyle of comfort and relaxation with stylish 89 sqm rooftop ap…
$145,000
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AdriastarAdriastar
1 bedroom apartment in Mengwi, Indonesia
1 bedroom apartment
Mengwi, Indonesia
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 30 m²
The Coco Lifestyle Resort is a modern lifestyle apartment development located in the highly …
$145,000
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2 bedroom apartment in Mengwi, Indonesia
2 bedroom apartment
Mengwi, Indonesia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
The Coco Lifestyle Resort is a modern lifestyle apartment development located in the highly …
$175,000
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1 bedroom apartment in Mengwi, Indonesia
1 bedroom apartment
Mengwi, Indonesia
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 48 m²
Coco Residential offers a lifestyle of comfort and convenience with stylish 48 sqm hotel apa…
$125,000
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Kolasin ValleysKolasin Valleys
2 bedroom apartment in Mengwi, Indonesia
2 bedroom apartment
Mengwi, Indonesia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 90 m²
The Coco Lifestyle Resort is a modern lifestyle apartment development located in the highly …
$245,000
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