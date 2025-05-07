Show property on map Show properties list
Villas for sale in Karangasem, Indonesia

Kecamatan Karangasem
45
Candidasa
6
45 properties total found
Villa in Bukit, Indonesia
Villa
Bukit, Indonesia
Area 50 m²
The complex offers a unique combination of natural excellence and architectural mastery.The …
$187,993
Villa 1 bedroom in Bukit, Indonesia
Villa 1 bedroom
Bukit, Indonesia
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Luxury Ocean-View Apartment in Prestigious Pandawa – 1 Bedrooms with Resort-Style Amenities …
$125,000
Villa in Bukit, Indonesia
Villa
Bukit, Indonesia
Area 450 m²
This magnificent villa is located in the picturesque area of ​​the Pandava on the Bukit, Bal…
$1,43M
Villa in Bukit, Indonesia
Villa
Bukit, Indonesia
Area 73 m²
Welcome to a utopian world of luxury and tranquility, meet the magnificent villas in the Buk…
$318,874
Villa in Bukit, Indonesia
Villa
Bukit, Indonesia
Area 102 m²
This closed complex of Wills offers a unique opportunity to live in one of the most attracti…
$228,447
Villa 1 bedroom in Ujung, Indonesia
Villa 1 bedroom
Ujung, Indonesia
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 40 m²
Number of floors 1
Off-plan villa from a noted developer on the fabulous island of Bali, Indonesia ?? Constr…
$150,000
Villa 1 bedroom in Candidasa, Indonesia
Villa 1 bedroom
Candidasa, Indonesia
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 2
Area 75 m²
Number of floors 1
The residential complex is realized by the concept of “live, work, rest” and has a total are…
$225,000
Villa in Bukit, Indonesia
Villa
Bukit, Indonesia
Area 102 m²
Cozy two-storey villas located on the picturesque Bukit Peninsula, a 10-minute drive from th…
$237,965
Villa in Bukit, Indonesia
Villa
Bukit, Indonesia
Area 50 m²
An exclusive villa complex on the island of Bali in the beautiful Bukit area, just 500 meter…
$209,409
Villa in Bukit, Indonesia
Villa
Bukit, Indonesia
Area 50 m²
Sales start – From December 1!   discover an exclusive residential complex on the ocean, w…
$159,913
Villa in Bukit, Indonesia
Villa
Bukit, Indonesia
Area 73 m²
Luxury villas in the walled city are a unique combination of style, comfort and security in …
$250,149
Villa in Bukit, Indonesia
Villa
Bukit, Indonesia
Area 285 m²
Villa with 4 bedrooms and sauna – This is an ideal choice for those who are looking for a ho…
$599,673
Villa in Bukit, Indonesia
Villa
Bukit, Indonesia
Area 550 m²
luxurious villa in Bukita — A unique combination of industrial aesthetics and charm. villa…
$2,28M
Villa in Bukit, Indonesia
Villa
Bukit, Indonesia
Area 50 m²
Sales start! Introducing a unique residential complex in Bali - the perfect combination of n…
$180,854
Villa in Bukit, Indonesia
Villa
Bukit, Indonesia
Area 151 m²
A complex of three villas, in which the last villa available for sale remains.The complex is…
$285,559
Villa in Bukit, Indonesia
Villa
Bukit, Indonesia
Area 238 m²
Pre Sale! on the picturesque island of Bali, in the prestigious area of ​​Ungasan on the B…
$447,375
Villa 1 bedroom in Candidasa, Indonesia
Villa 1 bedroom
Candidasa, Indonesia
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
Number of floors 1
The residential complex is realized by the concept of “live, work, rest” and has a total are…
$225,000
Villa 2 bedrooms in Bukit, Indonesia
Villa 2 bedrooms
Bukit, Indonesia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Discover refined living with this exquisite leasehold villa in the tranquil yet desirable ar…
$188,955
Villa in Bukit, Indonesia
Villa
Bukit, Indonesia
Area 75 m²
An exclusive villa with a private pool in a top location of Bukit, Melasti.This villa offers…
$299,837
Villa 3 bedrooms in Candidasa, Indonesia
Villa 3 bedrooms
Candidasa, Indonesia
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 213 m²
Number of floors 1
Infinity is a complex of 250 villas located on the ocean coast. The area of the complex is 1…
$1,90M
Villa in Bukit, Indonesia
Villa
Bukit, Indonesia
Area 63 m²
Complex of villas near Balangan beach.Bukit Peninsula in Bali — it is an ideal location for …
$209,410
Villa in Bukit, Indonesia
Villa
Bukit, Indonesia
Area 70 m²
A unique complex with its own 5* class infrastructure.The complex includes 16 villas and gua…
$180,854
Villa in Bukit, Indonesia
Villa
Bukit, Indonesia
Area 143 m²
villas located on a picturesque area with exciting views on the ocean, is a unique combinati…
$228,447
Villa 2 bedrooms in Bukit, Indonesia
Villa 2 bedrooms
Bukit, Indonesia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Experience luxury and convenience in this exquisite leasehold villa located in the peaceful …
$188,691
Villa in Bukit, Indonesia
Villa
Bukit, Indonesia
Area 48 m²
A unique complex with its own 5* infrastructure in Bukit.The complex includes 7 villas and g…
$161,817
Villa in Bukit, Indonesia
Villa
Bukit, Indonesia
Area 150 m²
Villas in Bali, in the Melasti area, are a premium complex for long-term residence and inves…
$375,986
Villa 2 bedrooms in Bukit, Indonesia
Villa 2 bedrooms
Bukit, Indonesia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Relax and Rejuvenate: Modern Comforts in Scenic Pandawa Price at USD 139,000 until 2054 wit…
$139,000
Villa in Bukit, Indonesia
Villa
Bukit, Indonesia
Area 42 m²
The Will Complex is a unique combination of modern technologies, minimalist design and solit…
$118,984
Villa in Bukit, Indonesia
Villa
Bukit, Indonesia
Area 75 m²
We present to your attention a unique conceptual complex of villas in the picturesque Bukit …
$314,115
Villa 1 bedroom in Bukit, Indonesia
Villa 1 bedroom
Bukit, Indonesia
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Claim Paradise Today: 1-Bedroom Leasehold Villas at Jaw-Dropping Prices in Jimbaran Priced …
$159,000
