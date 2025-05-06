Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Indonesia
  3. Denpasar
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment
  6. Swimming pool

Pool Apartments for sale in Denpasar, Indonesia

Sanur
34
Apartment Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
Apartment in Sanur, Indonesia
Apartment
Sanur, Indonesia
Area 101 m²
Floor 3/4
View flat 101 m2, 3rd floor in the most luxurious royal hotel in Bali. First line from the …
$460,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Private seller
Languages
Русский
Realting.com
Go

Property types in Denpasar

studios
1 BHK

Properties features in Denpasar, Indonesia

with Terrace
with Mountain view
with Sea view
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go