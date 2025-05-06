Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Indonesia
  3. Denpasar
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment
  6. Sea view

Seaview Apartments for Sale in Denpasar, Indonesia

Sanur
34
4 properties total found
1 bedroom apartment in Sanur Kauh, Indonesia
1 bedroom apartment
Sanur Kauh, Indonesia
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 101 m²
Floor 3/4
premium apartments on the coast the first Royal complex of apartments on the ocean, an unr…
$490,000
1 bedroom apartment in Sanur, Indonesia
1 bedroom apartment
Sanur, Indonesia
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 101 m²
Floor 3/4
Breathtaking project in the most valued place in Bali, Sanur from a well-known developer. Lo…
$400,000
2 bedroom apartment in Sanur, Indonesia
2 bedroom apartment
Sanur, Indonesia
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 204 m²
Number of floors 4
Luxury oceanfront residence with a private beach and a spa center, Sanur, Bali, Indonesia W…
$810,606
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Sanur Kaja, Indonesia
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Sanur Kaja, Indonesia
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 35 m²
Floor 2/4
New project in Sanur - the most prestigious and convenient area for living in Bali. Pre-sal…
$94,500
