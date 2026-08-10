Residential properties for sale in Denpasar Barat, Indonesia

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Residential properties for sale in West Denpasar, Indonesia

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houses
15
17 properties total found
Villa 2 bedrooms in Pemecutan, Indonesia
Villa 2 bedrooms
Pemecutan, Indonesia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 67 m²
Wake up to sweeping ocean views and end your days with Bali’s golden sunsets from this Medit…
$154,350
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Villa 2 bedrooms in Denpasar, Indonesia
Villa 2 bedrooms
Denpasar, Indonesia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 208 m²
Spanning 5,000 sqm in one of Kerobokan’s most accessible residential areas, this upscale vil…
$236,680
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Villa 2 bedrooms in Pemecutan, Indonesia
Villa 2 bedrooms
Pemecutan, Indonesia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 70 m²
This Mediterranean-inspired villa in Balangan blends sophistication with everyday comfort. F…
$194,250
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TekceTekce
2 bedroom apartment in Denpasar, Indonesia
2 bedroom apartment
Denpasar, Indonesia
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 54 m²
A designer complex with 8 apartments and 4 commercial units. A turnkey income-generating …
$99,000
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Agency
RESIDE BALI GROUP
Languages
English, Русский, Українська
Villa 2 bedrooms in Denpasar, Indonesia
Villa 2 bedrooms
Denpasar, Indonesia
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Area 70 m²
Number of floors 1
Ready-made villa with 2 bedrooms in the Kerobokan area!Spring Villa is a modern two-storey v…
$104,000
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Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
Villa 2 bedrooms in Pemecutan, Indonesia
Villa 2 bedrooms
Pemecutan, Indonesia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 75 m²
This charming 2-bedroom villa in Nyang Nyang combines modern comfort with a lush tropical ga…
$204,750
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Pemecutan, Indonesia
Villa 3 bedrooms
Pemecutan, Indonesia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 170 m²
A modern 3-bedroom villa in Uluwatu designed for tropical living and remote work. This beaut…
$252,000
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Villa 2 bedrooms in Pemecutan, Indonesia
Villa 2 bedrooms
Pemecutan, Indonesia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 75 m²
A modern 2-bedroom villa just moments from Nyang Nyang’s iconic cliffs and beaches. Fully fu…
$186,375
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1 bedroom apartment in Pemecutan, Indonesia
1 bedroom apartment
Pemecutan, Indonesia
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 75 m²
Floor 2/2
Elite apartments near the ocean.Investment opportunity: payback period of 5-6 years. 5-year …
$119,000
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Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
4 bedroom house in Denpasar, Indonesia
4 bedroom house
Denpasar, Indonesia
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 353 m²
Location / Distances: 10 minutes to Level 21 Mall 5 minutes to State Senior High School 4 De…
$230,100
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Villa 2 bedrooms in Pemecutan, Indonesia
Villa 2 bedrooms
Pemecutan, Indonesia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 144 m²
A stylish modern villa designed for relaxed living and work-life balance. With two bedrooms,…
$210,000
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Villa 1 bedroom in Pemecutan, Indonesia
Villa 1 bedroom
Pemecutan, Indonesia
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
A Mediterranean-inspired haven in the heart of Uluwatu, this 1-bedroom apartment offers comf…
$147,000
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Villa 1 bedroom in Pemecutan, Indonesia
Villa 1 bedroom
Pemecutan, Indonesia
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
Live the Berawa dream in this chic 1-bedroom loft that embodies Bali’s laid-back luxury. Des…
$143,850
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Denpasar, Indonesia
Villa 3 bedrooms
Denpasar, Indonesia
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 124 m²
Number of floors 2
A unique villa in the best area by the ocean.   For life and investment!   Each …
$180,000
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Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
Villa 2 bedrooms in Pemecutan, Indonesia
Villa 2 bedrooms
Pemecutan, Indonesia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 94 m²
This minimalist 2-bedroom villa in Uluwatu offers modern simplicity and everyday comfort. Fe…
$199,500
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Villa 2 bedrooms in Pemecutan, Indonesia
Villa 2 bedrooms
Pemecutan, Indonesia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
Escape to this cozy Mediterranean villa in Ungasan, where modern comfort meets coastal charm…
$175,350
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Villa 1 bedroom in Pemecutan, Indonesia
Villa 1 bedroom
Pemecutan, Indonesia
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
Nestled in the calm heart of Kedungu, Villa Taman brings together tropical serenity and mode…
$206,850
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