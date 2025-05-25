Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Indonesia
  3. Buleleng
  4. Residential
  5. Villa
  6. Terrace

Terraced Villas for sale in Buleleng, Indonesia

Sawan
4
Villa Delete
Clear all
29 properties total found
Villa 2 bedrooms in Wana Giri, Indonesia
Villa 2 bedrooms
Wana Giri, Indonesia
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 247 m²
Number of floors 2
Villa with panoramic views of the jungle and sunset. ROI - 17%., payback in 6 years. Annu…
$350,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
Villa 4 bedrooms in Wana Giri, Indonesia
Villa 4 bedrooms
Wana Giri, Indonesia
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 300 m²
Number of floors 2
Premium villa for long-term residence and investment. Rental yield - up to 15% per annum. …
$855,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
Villa 2 bedrooms in Wana Giri, Indonesia
Villa 2 bedrooms
Wana Giri, Indonesia
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 200 m²
Number of floors 2
Family villa with a large territory. Projected ROI - 17%. The concept of the complex i…
$350,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
Villa 4 bedrooms in Wana Giri, Indonesia
Villa 4 bedrooms
Wana Giri, Indonesia
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Number of floors 2
Exclusive villa in the prosperous area of ​​Canggu. Rental yield: 13-20%. Land value incr…
$700,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
Villa 4 bedrooms in Wana Giri, Indonesia
Villa 4 bedrooms
Wana Giri, Indonesia
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 307 m²
Number of floors 2
Exclusive villa in the prosperous area of ​​Canggu. Rental yield: 13-20%. Land value incr…
$750,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
Villa 3 bedrooms in Wana Giri, Indonesia
Villa 3 bedrooms
Wana Giri, Indonesia
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 263 m²
Number of floors 2
Villa with panoramic views of the jungle and sunset. ROI - 17%., payback in 6 years. Annu…
$405,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
Villa 3 bedrooms in Wana Giri, Indonesia
Villa 3 bedrooms
Wana Giri, Indonesia
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 240 m²
Number of floors 2
Two-storey villa with panoramic views and a swimming pool. ROI - 18.1%, payback in 5.5 ye…
$350,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
Villa 1 bedroom in Wana Giri, Indonesia
Villa 1 bedroom
Wana Giri, Indonesia
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 2
Area 130 m²
Number of floors 1
Unique villa with ocean view. Villa with investment attractiveness, providing rental inco…
$257,232
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
Villa 2 bedrooms in Wana Giri, Indonesia
Villa 2 bedrooms
Wana Giri, Indonesia
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 193 m²
Number of floors 3
Fully furnished villa with «turnkey» finishing, area 193 sq.m. Payback 5-6 years. 5 years w…
$309,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
Villa 4 bedrooms in Wana Giri, Indonesia
Villa 4 bedrooms
Wana Giri, Indonesia
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 263 m²
Number of floors 2
A unique villa five minutes from the ocean. Property payback period - 7.4 years. ROI - 10…
$820,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
Villa 4 bedrooms in Wana Giri, Indonesia
Villa 4 bedrooms
Wana Giri, Indonesia
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 378 m²
Number of floors 2
Exclusive villa in the prosperous area of ​​Canggu. Rental yield: 13-20%. Land value incr…
$1,000,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
Villa 5 bedrooms in Wana Giri, Indonesia
Villa 5 bedrooms
Wana Giri, Indonesia
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 465 m²
Number of floors 3
Unique villa with ocean view and rooftop pool. Rental yield - 20%. Payment terms: book…
$1,85M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
Villa 2 bedrooms in Wana Giri, Indonesia
Villa 2 bedrooms
Wana Giri, Indonesia
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 102 m²
Number of floors 2
Villa two minutes from the beach. Predictable ROI - 17%. Payment: 30% + installment plan…
$220,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
Villa 4 bedrooms in Wana Giri, Indonesia
Villa 4 bedrooms
Wana Giri, Indonesia
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 255 m²
Number of floors 2
Spacious villa with a private pool. ROI — 15.8%. Uncertain installment plan with an initia…
$545,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
Villa 2 bedrooms in Wana Giri, Indonesia
Villa 2 bedrooms
Wana Giri, Indonesia
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
Number of floors 2
A unique complex combining villas and apartments. Expected payback - 17%. Interior des…
$265,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
Villa 1 bedroom in Wana Giri, Indonesia
Villa 1 bedroom
Wana Giri, Indonesia
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 181 m²
Floor 1/2
A unique villa in beautiful Ubud. Villa profitability from renting out up to 15%. Initial…
$500,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
Villa 2 bedrooms in Wana Giri, Indonesia
Villa 2 bedrooms
Wana Giri, Indonesia
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 183 m²
Number of floors 2
Exclusive villa with guaranteed profitability. Average annual return on real estate — 8-12%…
$390,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
Villa 2 bedrooms in Wana Giri, Indonesia
Villa 2 bedrooms
Wana Giri, Indonesia
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 331 m²
Floor 1/2
A unique villa in beautiful Ubud. Villa profitability from renting out up to 15%. Initial…
$820,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
Villa 3 bedrooms in Wana Giri, Indonesia
Villa 3 bedrooms
Wana Giri, Indonesia
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 274 m²
Number of floors 3
Villa with a top location near the ocean. Payback forecast - 30% after completion of cons…
$675,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
Villa 2 bedrooms in Wana Giri, Indonesia
Villa 2 bedrooms
Wana Giri, Indonesia
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 235 m²
Number of floors 3
Spacious villa with turnkey finishing. Investment attractiveness in Bali: ROI 11-20% (310…
$700,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
Villa 4 bedrooms in Wana Giri, Indonesia
Villa 4 bedrooms
Wana Giri, Indonesia
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 280 m²
Number of floors 2
A unique villa five minutes from the ocean. Property payback period - 7.4 years. ROI - 10…
$850,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
Villa 1 bedroom in Wana Giri, Indonesia
Villa 1 bedroom
Wana Giri, Indonesia
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 90 m²
Number of floors 2
Ultra-modern villa in a new complex with ocean views. An excellent option for investments wi…
$290,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
Villa 4 bedrooms in Wana Giri, Indonesia
Villa 4 bedrooms
Wana Giri, Indonesia
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 284 m²
Number of floors 2
Modern villa with developed infrastructure. Possibility of purchase with interest-free in…
$630,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
Villa 3 bedrooms in Wana Giri, Indonesia
Villa 3 bedrooms
Wana Giri, Indonesia
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 124 m²
Number of floors 1
Stunning villa with views of the jungle and rice fields. Interest-free installments up to…
$610,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
Villa 4 bedrooms in Wana Giri, Indonesia
Villa 4 bedrooms
Wana Giri, Indonesia
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 310 m²
Number of floors 3
Spacious villa with turnkey finishing. Investment attractiveness in Bali: ROI 11-20% (310…
$750,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
Villa 3 bedrooms in Wana Giri, Indonesia
Villa 3 bedrooms
Wana Giri, Indonesia
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 239 m²
Number of floors 2
Exclusive villa with guaranteed profitability. Average annual return on real estate — 8-12%…
$490,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
Villa 2 bedrooms in Wana Giri, Indonesia
Villa 2 bedrooms
Wana Giri, Indonesia
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 116 m²
Number of floors 2
Ocean view villa for investment or permanent residence on the beautiful island of Bali. A…
$250,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
Villa 3 bedrooms in Wana Giri, Indonesia
Villa 3 bedrooms
Wana Giri, Indonesia
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 200 m²
Number of floors 2
Premium villa for long-term residence and investment. Rental yield - up to 15% per annum. …
$550,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
Villa 3 bedrooms in Wana Giri, Indonesia
Villa 3 bedrooms
Wana Giri, Indonesia
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 507 m²
Floor 1/2
A unique villa in beautiful Ubud. Villa profitability from renting out up to 15%. Initial…
$1,14M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文

Properties features in Buleleng, Indonesia

with Garage
with Garden
with Mountain view
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go