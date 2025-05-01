Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Buleleng, Indonesia

Sawan
4
80 properties total found
2 bedroom house in Wana Giri, Indonesia
2 bedroom house
Wana Giri, Indonesia
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 243 m²
Number of floors 2
Cozy villa for investment and accommodation.Projected returns:ROI – 15.4%, payback in 6.5 ye…
$280,000
DDA Real Estate
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
3 bedroom apartment in Wana Giri, Indonesia
3 bedroom apartment
Wana Giri, Indonesia
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 131 m²
Number of floors 3
Apartments on the first coastline of the ocean. Benefits for investment: rental income up…
$393,000
DDA Real Estate
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
Villa 2 bedrooms in Wana Giri, Indonesia
Villa 2 bedrooms
Wana Giri, Indonesia
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 116 m²
Number of floors 2
Ocean view villa for investment or permanent residence on the beautiful island of Bali. A…
$250,000
DDA Real Estate
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
1 bedroom apartment in Wana Giri, Indonesia
1 bedroom apartment
Wana Giri, Indonesia
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 2
Area 85 m²
Number of floors 2
Designer apartments in the very center of Canggu. Payback: 6.2 - 9.9 years Boutique ap…
$279,000
DDA Real Estate
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
Villa 1 bedroom in Wana Giri, Indonesia
Villa 1 bedroom
Wana Giri, Indonesia
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 2
Area 130 m²
Number of floors 1
Unique villa with ocean view. Villa with investment attractiveness, providing rental inco…
$257,232
DDA Real Estate
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
Villa 2 bedrooms in Wana Giri, Indonesia
Villa 2 bedrooms
Wana Giri, Indonesia
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 193 m²
Number of floors 3
Fully furnished villa with «turnkey» finishing, area 193 sq.m. Payback 5-6 years. 5 years w…
$309,000
DDA Real Estate
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
Villa 3 bedrooms in Wana Giri, Indonesia
Villa 3 bedrooms
Wana Giri, Indonesia
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 200 m²
Number of floors 2
Premium villa for long-term residence and investment. Rental yield - up to 15% per annum. …
$550,000
DDA Real Estate
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
1 bedroom apartment in Wana Giri, Indonesia
1 bedroom apartment
Wana Giri, Indonesia
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 35 m²
Floor 4/4
Clarify promotional offers !!
$140,659
КУЛЬТУРА международное агентство недвижимости
English, Русский
Villa 4 bedrooms in Wana Giri, Indonesia
Villa 4 bedrooms
Wana Giri, Indonesia
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 263 m²
Number of floors 2
A unique villa five minutes from the ocean. Property payback period - 7.4 years. ROI - 10…
$820,000
DDA Real Estate
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
1 bedroom apartment in Wana Giri, Indonesia
1 bedroom apartment
Wana Giri, Indonesia
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 69 m²
Number of floors 4
Apartments in the best location for comfortable living and investment. Passive income 10-…
$162,000
DDA Real Estate
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
1 bedroom apartment in Wana Giri, Indonesia
1 bedroom apartment
Wana Giri, Indonesia
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
Number of floors 2
Designer apartments in the very center of Canggu. Payback: 6.2 - 9.9 years Boutique ap…
$189,000
DDA Real Estate
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
Villa 2 bedrooms in Wana Giri, Indonesia
Villa 2 bedrooms
Wana Giri, Indonesia
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 102 m²
Number of floors 2
Villa two minutes from the beach. Predictable ROI - 17%. Payment: 30% + installment plan…
$220,000
DDA Real Estate
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
Townhouse 1 bedroom in Wana Giri, Indonesia
Townhouse 1 bedroom
Wana Giri, Indonesia
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 79 m²
Number of floors 2
Townhouse for investment in the future. Payment terms: deposit and conclusion of the cont…
$335,000
DDA Real Estate
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
Villa 4 bedrooms in Wana Giri, Indonesia
Villa 4 bedrooms
Wana Giri, Indonesia
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 280 m²
Number of floors 2
A unique villa five minutes from the ocean. Property payback period - 7.4 years. ROI - 10…
$850,000
DDA Real Estate
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Wana Giri, Indonesia
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Wana Giri, Indonesia
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 40 m²
Number of floors 5
Apartments on the best island of Bali. Apartments with full finishing "turnkey". Initial …
$156,000
DDA Real Estate
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
Villa 1 bedroom in Banjar Bali, Indonesia
Villa 1 bedroom
Banjar Bali, Indonesia
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Stunning View and Affordable Balinese Villa Sale Leasehold 1 Bedrooms in Munduk Front Tambli…
$150,699
BNBPROFITS
English
Villa 4 bedrooms in Wana Giri, Indonesia
Villa 4 bedrooms
Wana Giri, Indonesia
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 378 m²
Number of floors 2
Exclusive villa in the prosperous area of ​​Canggu. Rental yield: 13-20%. Land value incr…
$1,000,000
DDA Real Estate
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
1 bedroom apartment in Wana Giri, Indonesia
1 bedroom apartment
Wana Giri, Indonesia
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 36 m²
Floor 4/4
Ideal apartments in the best area. Ideal for living and investment. Installment plan avai…
$105,000
2 bedroom apartment in Wana Giri, Indonesia
2 bedroom apartment
Wana Giri, Indonesia
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 198 m²
Number of floors 4
Apartments with an ideal location and a beautiful look. apartments in a unique residential…
$330,000
DDA Real Estate
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
Villa 4 bedrooms in Wana Giri, Indonesia
Villa 4 bedrooms
Wana Giri, Indonesia
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 307 m²
Number of floors 2
Exclusive villa in the prosperous area of ​​Canggu. Rental yield: 13-20%. Land value incr…
$750,000
DDA Real Estate
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
1 bedroom apartment in Wana Giri, Indonesia
1 bedroom apartment
Wana Giri, Indonesia
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 35 m²
SWOI BERAWA - a residential complex in the popular area of ​​Canggu. Down payment 25%. Ca…
$150,000
DDA Real Estate
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
Villa 2 bedrooms in Wana Giri, Indonesia
Villa 2 bedrooms
Wana Giri, Indonesia
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 235 m²
Number of floors 3
Spacious villa with turnkey finishing. Investment attractiveness in Bali: ROI 11-20% (310…
$700,000
DDA Real Estate
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
2 bedroom apartment in Wana Giri, Indonesia
2 bedroom apartment
Wana Giri, Indonesia
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 90 m²
Number of floors 2
Apartments with a picturesque view on the ocean shore. Rental yield of 12-20% per annum. …
$360,000
DDA Real Estate
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
3 bedroom townthouse in Wana Giri, Indonesia
3 bedroom townthouse
Wana Giri, Indonesia
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 165 m²
Number of floors 3
premium Townhaus near the ocean with a beautiful view of the sunset. The increase in renta…
$350,000
Villa 2 bedrooms in Kerobokan, Indonesia
Villa 2 bedrooms
Kerobokan, Indonesia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Secure your chance to own a stylish off-plan 2-bedroom, 2-bathroom villa in the heart of Ker…
$124,456
BNBPROFITS
English
1 bedroom apartment in Wana Giri, Indonesia
1 bedroom apartment
Wana Giri, Indonesia
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 40 m²
Number of floors 4
Residential apartments one minute from the beach. Down payment - 50%. ROI 20.66%, payback…
$175,000
DDA Real Estate
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Wana Giri, Indonesia
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Wana Giri, Indonesia
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 382 m²
Number of floors 2
Townhouse with private garden and swimming pool. 30% down payment with 7 installments. …
$886,000
DDA Real Estate
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
1 bedroom apartment in Wana Giri, Indonesia
1 bedroom apartment
Wana Giri, Indonesia
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 64 m²
Number of floors 3
Apartments on the first coastline of the ocean. Benefits for investment: rental income up…
$210,000
DDA Real Estate
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Wana Giri, Indonesia
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Wana Giri, Indonesia
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 40 m²
Number of floors 4
Apartments with an ideal location and a beautiful view. Apartments in a unique residential …
$140,000
DDA Real Estate
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
1 bedroom apartment in Wana Giri, Indonesia
1 bedroom apartment
Wana Giri, Indonesia
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 52 m²
Number of floors 3
A unique innovative complex in Bali. Leasehold 30 years in hand + 30 years of extension. …
$110,000
DDA Real Estate
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文

