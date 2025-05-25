Show property on map Show properties list
Seaview Villas for Sale in Buleleng, Indonesia

Villa 2 bedrooms in Wana Giri, Indonesia
Villa 2 bedrooms
Wana Giri, Indonesia
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 193 m²
Number of floors 3
Fully furnished villa with «turnkey» finishing, area 193 sq.m. Payback 5-6 years. 5 years w…
$309,000
Villa 1 bedroom in Wana Giri, Indonesia
Villa 1 bedroom
Wana Giri, Indonesia
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 181 m²
Floor 1/2
A unique villa in beautiful Ubud. Villa profitability from renting out up to 15%. Initial…
$500,000
Villa 2 bedrooms in Wana Giri, Indonesia
Villa 2 bedrooms
Wana Giri, Indonesia
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 331 m²
Floor 1/2
A unique villa in beautiful Ubud. Villa profitability from renting out up to 15%. Initial…
$820,000
Villa 2 bedrooms in Wana Giri, Indonesia
Villa 2 bedrooms
Wana Giri, Indonesia
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 116 m²
Number of floors 2
Ocean view villa for investment or permanent residence on the beautiful island of Bali. A…
$250,000
Villa 3 bedrooms in Wana Giri, Indonesia
Villa 3 bedrooms
Wana Giri, Indonesia
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 507 m²
Floor 1/2
A unique villa in beautiful Ubud. Villa profitability from renting out up to 15%. Initial…
$1,14M
