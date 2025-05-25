Show property on map Show properties list
Terraced Apartments for sale in Buleleng, Indonesia

1 bedroom apartment in Wana Giri, Indonesia
1 bedroom apartment
Wana Giri, Indonesia
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 49 m²
Number of floors 5
Apartments on the best island of Bali. Apartments with full finishing "turnkey". Initial …
$224,603
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Wana Giri, Indonesia
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Wana Giri, Indonesia
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 40 m²
Number of floors 5
Apartments on the best island of Bali. Apartments with full finishing "turnkey". Initial …
$156,000
1 bedroom apartment in Wana Giri, Indonesia
1 bedroom apartment
Wana Giri, Indonesia
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 58 m²
Number of floors 5
Fully furnished apartments with turnkey finishing. Payback period 5-6 years. 5-year warra…
$159,000
1 bedroom apartment in Wana Giri, Indonesia
1 bedroom apartment
Wana Giri, Indonesia
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 41 m²
Number of floors 5
Fully furnished apartments with turnkey finishing. Payback period 5-6 years. 5-year warra…
$119,000
2 bedroom apartment in Wana Giri, Indonesia
2 bedroom apartment
Wana Giri, Indonesia
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 45 m²
Number of floors 1
Apartments with a view of the jungle and waterfall. Apartments with investment attractive…
$99,000
1 bedroom apartment in Wana Giri, Indonesia
1 bedroom apartment
Wana Giri, Indonesia
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 71 m²
Floor 1/1
Apartments in a popular tourist place in Bali in the Changua area. A studio apartment with…
$220,000
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Wana Giri, Indonesia
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Wana Giri, Indonesia
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 40 m²
Number of floors 4
Apartments with perfect location and beautiful view.Apartments in a unique residential compl…
$124,900
1 bedroom apartment in Wana Giri, Indonesia
1 bedroom apartment
Wana Giri, Indonesia
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 52 m²
Number of floors 3
A unique innovative complex in Bali. Leasehold 30 years in hand + 30 years of extension. …
$110,000
1 bedroom apartment in Wana Giri, Indonesia
1 bedroom apartment
Wana Giri, Indonesia
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
Number of floors 2
Designer apartments in the very center of Canggu. Payback: 6.2 - 9.9 years Boutique ap…
$189,000
2 bedroom apartment in Wana Giri, Indonesia
2 bedroom apartment
Wana Giri, Indonesia
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 89 m²
Number of floors 5
Apartments on the best island of Bali. Apartments with full finishing "turnkey". Initial …
$340,000
2 bedroom apartment in Wana Giri, Indonesia
2 bedroom apartment
Wana Giri, Indonesia
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 82 m²
Floor 1/2
Fully furnished apartments with a top location. Two-level apartments, modern layout: kitche…
$200,000
1 room apartment in Wana Giri, Indonesia
1 room apartment
Wana Giri, Indonesia
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 25 m²
Number of floors 4
Apartments with a beautiful view of the ocean. Apartments with furniture and a beautiful …
$92,000
1 bedroom apartment in Wana Giri, Indonesia
1 bedroom apartment
Wana Giri, Indonesia
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 64 m²
Number of floors 3
Apartments on the first coastline of the ocean. Benefits for investment: rental income up…
$210,000
2 bedroom apartment in Wana Giri, Indonesia
2 bedroom apartment
Wana Giri, Indonesia
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 60 m²
Number of floors 4
Residential apartments one minute from the beach. Down payment - 50%. ROI 20.66%, payback…
$250,000
2 bedroom apartment in Wana Giri, Indonesia
2 bedroom apartment
Wana Giri, Indonesia
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 90 m²
Number of floors 2
Apartments with a picturesque view on the ocean shore. Rental yield of 12-20% per annum. …
$360,000
1 bedroom apartment in Wana Giri, Indonesia
1 bedroom apartment
Wana Giri, Indonesia
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 2
Area 85 m²
Number of floors 2
Designer apartments in the very center of Canggu. Payback: 6.2 - 9.9 years Boutique ap…
$279,000
1 bedroom apartment in Wana Giri, Indonesia
1 bedroom apartment
Wana Giri, Indonesia
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 69 m²
Number of floors 5
Fully furnished apartments with turnkey finishing. Payback period 5-6 years. 5-year warra…
$199,000
2 bedroom apartment in Wana Giri, Indonesia
2 bedroom apartment
Wana Giri, Indonesia
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 84 m²
Number of floors 3
Apartments on the first coastline of the ocean. Benefits for investment: rental income up…
$305,000
1 bedroom apartment in Wana Giri, Indonesia
1 bedroom apartment
Wana Giri, Indonesia
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 69 m²
Number of floors 4
Apartments in the best location for comfortable living and investment. Passive income 10-…
$162,000
2 bedroom apartment in Wana Giri, Indonesia
2 bedroom apartment
Wana Giri, Indonesia
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 91 m²
Number of floors 4
Apartments with perfect location and beautiful view.Apartments in a unique residential compl…
$319,000
3 bedroom apartment in Wana Giri, Indonesia
3 bedroom apartment
Wana Giri, Indonesia
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 131 m²
Number of floors 3
Apartments on the first coastline of the ocean. Benefits for investment: rental income up…
$393,000
1 bedroom apartment in Wana Giri, Indonesia
1 bedroom apartment
Wana Giri, Indonesia
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 29 m²
Investment in luxury real estate in Bali. A premium boutique hotel located in one of the …
$99,000
1 bedroom apartment in Wana Giri, Indonesia
1 bedroom apartment
Wana Giri, Indonesia
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 35 m²
SWOI BERAWA - a residential complex in the popular area of ​​Canggu. Down payment 25%. Ca…
$150,000
1 bedroom apartment in Wana Giri, Indonesia
1 bedroom apartment
Wana Giri, Indonesia
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 40 m²
Number of floors 4
Residential apartments one minute from the beach. Down payment - 50%. ROI 20.66%, payback…
$175,000
