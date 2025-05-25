Show property on map Show properties list
Seaview Apartments for Sale in Buleleng, Indonesia

1 BHK
21
2 BHK
7
7 properties total found
1 bedroom apartment in Wana Giri, Indonesia
1 bedroom apartment
Wana Giri, Indonesia
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 58 m²
Number of floors 5
Fully furnished apartments with turnkey finishing. Payback period 5-6 years. 5-year warra…
$159,000
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
1 bedroom apartment in Wana Giri, Indonesia
1 bedroom apartment
Wana Giri, Indonesia
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 41 m²
Number of floors 5
Fully furnished apartments with turnkey finishing. Payback period 5-6 years. 5-year warra…
$119,000
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
1 room apartment in Wana Giri, Indonesia
1 room apartment
Wana Giri, Indonesia
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 25 m²
Number of floors 4
Apartments with a beautiful view of the ocean. Apartments with furniture and a beautiful …
$92,000
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
1 bedroom apartment in Wana Giri, Indonesia
1 bedroom apartment
Wana Giri, Indonesia
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 64 m²
Number of floors 3
Apartments on the first coastline of the ocean. Benefits for investment: rental income up…
$210,000
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
1 bedroom apartment in Wana Giri, Indonesia
1 bedroom apartment
Wana Giri, Indonesia
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 69 m²
Number of floors 5
Fully furnished apartments with turnkey finishing. Payback period 5-6 years. 5-year warra…
$199,000
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
2 bedroom apartment in Wana Giri, Indonesia
2 bedroom apartment
Wana Giri, Indonesia
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 84 m²
Number of floors 3
Apartments on the first coastline of the ocean. Benefits for investment: rental income up…
$305,000
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
3 bedroom apartment in Wana Giri, Indonesia
3 bedroom apartment
Wana Giri, Indonesia
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 131 m²
Number of floors 3
Apartments on the first coastline of the ocean. Benefits for investment: rental income up…
$393,000
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文

