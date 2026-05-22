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Apartments for sale in Abiansemal, Indonesia

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4 BHK
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6 properties total found
4 bedroom apartment in Abiansemal, Indonesia
4 bedroom apartment
Abiansemal, Indonesia
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 284 m²
This modern Balinese fusion villa sits on 639 square metres of prime residential land in Abi…
$360,000
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4 bedroom apartment in Abiansemal, Indonesia
4 bedroom apartment
Abiansemal, Indonesia
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 284 m²
Modern Balinese Fusion design paired with genuine investment fundamentals in a quiet residen…
$445,000
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Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
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4 bedroom apartment in Abiansemal, Indonesia
4 bedroom apartment
Abiansemal, Indonesia
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 284 m²
Modern Balinese Fusion design paired with genuine investment fundamentals in a quiet residen…
$445,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
International Property Alerts
Languages
English
International Property AlertInternational Property Alert
4 bedroom apartment in Abiansemal, Indonesia
4 bedroom apartment
Abiansemal, Indonesia
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 284 m²
Modern Balinese Fusion design paired with genuine investment fundamentals in a quiet residen…
$445,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
International Property Alerts
Languages
English
4 bedroom apartment in Abiansemal, Indonesia
4 bedroom apartment
Abiansemal, Indonesia
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 284 m²
This modern Balinese fusion villa sits on 639 square metres of prime residential land in Abi…
$360,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
International Property Alerts
Languages
English
4 bedroom apartment in Abiansemal, Indonesia
4 bedroom apartment
Abiansemal, Indonesia
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 284 m²
This modern Balinese fusion villa sits on 639 square metres of prime residential land in Abi…
$360,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
International Property Alerts
Languages
English
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