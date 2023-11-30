Show property on map Show properties list
Houses for sale in Zala, Hungary

6 room house in Vonyarcvashegy, Hungary
6 room house
Vonyarcvashegy, Hungary
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 4
Area 266 m²
€399,000
2 room house in Nagykapornak, Hungary
2 room house
Nagykapornak, Hungary
Rooms 2
Area 115 m²
€40,985
2 room house in Nagykanizsa, Hungary
2 room house
Nagykanizsa, Hungary
Rooms 2
Area 67 m²
€85,937
2 room house in Hahot, Hungary
2 room house
Hahot, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 65 m²
€42,307
8 room house in Zalaszentgrot, Hungary
8 room house
Zalaszentgrot, Hungary
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 4
Area 270 m²
€185,069
House in Karmacs, Hungary
House
Karmacs, Hungary
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 42 m²
€36,755
2 room house in Zalaegerszegi jaras, Hungary
2 room house
Zalaegerszegi jaras, Hungary
Rooms 2
Area 54 m²
€35,697
3 room house in Becsvoelgye, Hungary
3 room house
Becsvoelgye, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 100 m²
€42,307
3 room house in Almashaza, Hungary
3 room house
Almashaza, Hungary
Rooms 3
Area 85 m²
€67,428
5 room house in Zalaegerszegi jaras, Hungary
5 room house
Zalaegerszegi jaras, Hungary
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 270 m²
€367,546
5 room house in Zalacsany, Hungary
5 room house
Zalacsany, Hungary
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 150 m²
€298,000
House in Esztergalyhorvati, Hungary
House
Esztergalyhorvati, Hungary
Rooms 1
Area 50 m²
€12,957
3 room house in Batyk, Hungary
3 room house
Batyk, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 100 m²
€58,173
3 room house in Bocska, Hungary
3 room house
Bocska, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 130 m²
€39,399
3 room house in Totszerdahely, Hungary
3 room house
Totszerdahely, Hungary
Rooms 3
Area 75 m²
€51,562
2 room house in Bazakerettye, Hungary
2 room house
Bazakerettye, Hungary
Rooms 2
Area 106 m²
€19,832
2 room house in Zalaszentgrot, Hungary
2 room house
Zalaszentgrot, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 55 m²
€43,630
3 room house in Nagykanizsa, Hungary
3 room house
Nagykanizsa, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 85 m²
€35,697
3 room house in Keszthely, Hungary
3 room house
Keszthely, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 100 m²
€145,406
2 room house in Poetrete, Hungary
2 room house
Poetrete, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 77 m²
€26,178
3 room house in Zalaegerszegi jaras, Hungary
3 room house
Zalaegerszegi jaras, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 65 m²
€105,504
House in Nagykanizsa, Hungary
House
Nagykanizsa, Hungary
Rooms 1
Area 36 m²
€16,897
3 room house in Zalaegerszegi jaras, Hungary
3 room house
Zalaegerszegi jaras, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 111 m²
€137,499
3 room house in Hotto, Hungary
3 room house
Hotto, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 130 m²
€65,841
4 room house in Balatongyoeroek, Hungary
4 room house
Balatongyoeroek, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 100 m²
€444,229
House in Tuerje, Hungary
House
Tuerje, Hungary
Rooms 1
Area 16 m²
€18,245
House in Tuerje, Hungary
House
Tuerje, Hungary
Rooms 1
Area 26 m²
€18,245
3 room house in Nagykanizsa, Hungary
3 room house
Nagykanizsa, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 89 m²
€39,663
3 room house in Nemesszentandras, Hungary
3 room house
Nemesszentandras, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 118 m²
€42,307
4 room house in Zalakaros, Hungary
4 room house
Zalakaros, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 110 m²
€131,946
