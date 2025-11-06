Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Hungary
  3. Budapest
  4. Residential
  5. House
  6. Garden

Houses with garden for sale in Budapest, Hungary

House Delete
Clear all
5 properties total found
6 bedroom house in Budapest, Hungary
6 bedroom house
Budapest, Hungary
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Number of floors 3
A beautifully maintained, detached family house is for sale in Zugló’s most sought-after “Go…
$976,130
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Tamna Home
Languages
English, Deutsch, Hungarian
4 bedroom house in Budapest, Hungary
4 bedroom house
Budapest, Hungary
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 3
Well-maintained three-storey family house for sale, in the green residential area of Rákossz…
$539,742
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Tamna Home
Languages
English, Deutsch, Hungarian
5 bedroom house in Budapest, Hungary
5 bedroom house
Budapest, Hungary
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 3
Detached Family Home with Excellent Location – Budapest, District XVI., Főhadnagy Street …
$528,258
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Tamna Home
Languages
English, Deutsch, Hungarian
Monte OnlineMonte Online
6 bedroom house in Budapest, Hungary
6 bedroom house
Budapest, Hungary
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 1
Number of floors 3
This exceptional 360 m² family house sits on a 420 m² plot in a peaceful, green area of Buda…
$591,420
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Tamna Home
Languages
English, Deutsch, Hungarian
4 bedroom house in Budapest, Hungary
4 bedroom house
Budapest, Hungary
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 3
Industrial and Residential Property for Sale – District XVI, Budapest Located just 200 me…
$803,871
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Tamna Home
Languages
English, Deutsch, Hungarian
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Budapest, Hungary

with Garage
with Terrace
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go