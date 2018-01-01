  1. Realting.com
Stylish residence close to the sea and the center of Athens, Greece

taistra, Greece
from
€497,000
;
15
About the complex

We offer luxury apartments with verandas.

The residence features a parking.

Location and nearby infrastructure

The property is located in one of the most vibrant and developing areas of Athens.

  • Center of Athens - 6 km
  • Piraeus Port - 15 minutes
  • International school - 12 minutes
  • Acropolis - 15 minutes
  • Shopping mall - 8 minutes
  • Golf club - 18 minutes
  • Metro station - 9 minutes walk
  • Tram station - 1.3 km
New building location
taistra, Greece

Stylish residence close to the sea and the center of Athens, Greece
taistra, Greece
from
€497,000
