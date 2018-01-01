Stylish residence close to the sea and the center of Athens, Greece

We offer apartments with parking spaces and storerooms.
The residence features an underground parking.
Facilities and equipment in the house
Security door
Solar water heater
Alarm
LED lighting
"Smart home" system
Location and nearby infrastructure
The property is located in the city center and near the sea.
Pharmacy - 230 meters
Metro station - 700 meters
Primary school - 500 meters
Park - 700 meters
We offer an apartment with private swimming pools.
Facilities and equipment in the house
Solar panels
"Smart home" system
Alarm
Autonomous heat pump
Hidden lighting
Location and nearby infrastructure
The property is located in the green suburb of Athens - Neo Irakleio.
Supermarket - 270 meters
Kids' playground - 450 meters
School - 550 meters
Pharmacy - 300 meters
Park - 950 meters
We offer modern and high-quality apartments with a panoramic view of the city, balconies and gardens.
Completion - 4th quarter of 2024.
Facilities and equipment in the house
Security door
Video intercom
Kitchen cabinetry
Autonomous heating
Location and nearby infrastructure
The property is located in a quiet area in western Athens.
Center of Athens - 7 km
Port of Piraeus - 10.5 km
Airport - 25 km
Bus stop - 140 meters
Metro station - 2.8 km
Metro station under construction - 700 meters
Park - 80 meters
Kindergarten - 120 meters
Primary school - 370 meters
Supermarket - 290 meters
Shopping mall - 460 meters