New residence with a parking near a metro station, Egaleo, Greece

We offer apartments with balconies and storerooms.
Some flats have parking spaces.
The residence features an underground garage.
Facilities and equipment in the house
REHAU underfloor heating
Electric fireplace
Solar water heater
Air conditioning
Aluminium windows
Electric shutters
Security door
Location and nearby infrastructure
Sea – 2 km
Airport – 30 minutes
The residence features a green area.
Apartments on the ground flor have private gardens.
Completion - summer of 2024.
Facilities and equipment in the house
Security door
Solar panels
Alarm
Autonomous heat pump
LED lighting
"Smart home" system
Automated lighting system
Central antenna
Location and nearby infrastructure
The property is located in a traditional green area.
Primary school - 400 meters
Pharmacy - 180 meters
Open-air cinema - 550 meters
Heraklion Station - 1 km
Supermarket - 260 meters
We offer apartments with large balconies, parking spaces, and storerooms.
Facilities and equipment in the house
Pre-installation for air conditioning
Aluminium windows
Security door
Autonomous gas heating
Electric roller blinds
High-speed Internet
Pre-installation for alarm
Location and nearby infrastructure
The property is located in the prestigious residential suburb of Athens - Melissia.
Private schools - 1.3 km
Shopping mall - 3.8 km
Tennis club - 800 meters
Hospital - 500 meters
Athens - 15 km
Pireus - 25 km
Vouliagmeni - 36 km
Airport - 25 km