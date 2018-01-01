Modern residence with a parking in the popular area of Pangrati, Athens, Greece

We offer apartments with parking spaces and storerooms.
The residence features an underground parking.
Facilities and equipment in the house
Security door
Solar water heater
Alarm
LED lighting
"Smart home" system
Location and nearby infrastructure
The property is located in the city center and near the sea.
Pharmacy - 230 meters
Metro station - 700 meters
Primary school - 500 meters
Park - 700 meters
The new residential complex includes 9 apartments and 4 duplexes. The apartments have from 1 to 3 bedrooms, covered verandas, a storage room and a parking space on the basement floor.
Facilities and equipment in the house
panoramic windows with double glazing
parquet floors
equipped kitchen and bathrooms
built-in wardrobes
air ventilation system
Location and nearby infrastructure
Alimos is a prestigious coastal area with sandy beaches, numerous restaurants, bars and parks. Athens Airport can be reached in 40 minutes by car. The center of Athens can be reached by metro, tram, bus.
We offer apartments and townhouses with parking spaces and terraces.
The residence features a large swimming pool, a bar, a restaurant, a mini market and shops, landscaped gardens.
Location and nearby infrastructure
The residence is located a few minutes drive from the city of Chania and the airport, within walking distance of all necessary infrastructure.
Nearest beach - 1 minute
Chania - 20 minutes
Harbour - 20 minutes
International airport - 35 minutes
Highway - 5 minutes