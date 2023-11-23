Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Greater Accra Region, Ghana

Accra
459
Ashaiman
52
Tema
28
East Legon
24
Achimota
10
Teshie
10
Haatso
8
Adenta
6
549 properties total found
4 room house with Bedrooms in Accra, Ghana
4 room house with Bedrooms
Accra, Ghana
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
€247,885
4 room house with Bedrooms in Accra, Ghana
4 room house with Bedrooms
Accra, Ghana
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
€229,523
4 room house with balcony, with air conditioning, with fridge in Accra, Ghana
4 room house with balcony, with air conditioning, with fridge
Accra, Ghana
Bedrooms 4
€201,980
4 room house with balcony, with air conditioning, with equipped kitchen in Accra, Ghana
4 room house with balcony, with air conditioning, with equipped kitchen
Accra, Ghana
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
€275,428
2 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with swimming pool in Accra, Ghana
2 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with swimming pool
Accra, Ghana
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
€211,161
2 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with equipped kitchen in Accra, Ghana
2 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with equipped kitchen
Accra, Ghana
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
€174,437
4 room house with air conditioning, with fridge, with stove in Accra, Ghana
4 room house with air conditioning, with fridge, with stove
Accra, Ghana
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
€183,618
5 room house in Accra, Ghana
5 room house
Accra, Ghana
Bedrooms 5
€321,332
1 room apartment with air conditioning, with fridge, with stove in Accra, Ghana
1 room apartment with air conditioning, with fridge, with stove
Accra, Ghana
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
€110,171
3 room house with air conditioning, with fridge, with stove in Accra, Ghana
3 room house with air conditioning, with fridge, with stove
Accra, Ghana
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
€197,390
4 room house with Bedrooms in Accra, Ghana
4 room house with Bedrooms
Accra, Ghana
Bedrooms 4
€119,352
4 room house with air conditioning, with fridge, with stove in Accra, Ghana
4 room house with air conditioning, with fridge, with stove
Accra, Ghana
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
€481,998
4 room house with Bedrooms in Accra, Ghana
4 room house with Bedrooms
Accra, Ghana
Bedrooms 4
€385,599
4 room house with Bedrooms in Accra, Ghana
4 room house with Bedrooms
Accra, Ghana
Bedrooms 4
€348,875
3 room house with Bedrooms, with fridge in Accra, Ghana
3 room house with Bedrooms, with fridge
Accra, Ghana
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
€257,066
1 room apartment with air conditioning, with swimming pool, with fridge in Accra, Ghana
1 room apartment with air conditioning, with swimming pool, with fridge
Accra, Ghana
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
€293,789
Apartment 3 bathrooms with air conditioning, with swimming pool, with fridge in Accra, Ghana
Apartment 3 bathrooms with air conditioning, with swimming pool, with fridge
Accra, Ghana
Bathrooms count 3
€295,901
4 room house with Bedrooms in Accra, Ghana
4 room house with Bedrooms
Accra, Ghana
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
€122,106
1 room apartment with Bedrooms, with fridge in Accra, Ghana
1 room apartment with Bedrooms, with fridge
Accra, Ghana
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
€105,581
3 room apartment in good condition, with fridge, with stove in Accra, Ghana
3 room apartment in good condition, with fridge, with stove
Accra, Ghana
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 212 m²
Floor 16/16
Kass Towers, an urban oasis, offers the pinnacle of luxury living in Accra. Towers A and B u…
€518,722
4 room house with Bedrooms in Accra, Ghana
4 room house with Bedrooms
Accra, Ghana
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
€183,618
2 room house with Bedrooms in Accra, Ghana
2 room house with Bedrooms
Accra, Ghana
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
€257,066
Penthouse 3 bedrooms with balcony, with elevator, with air conditioning in Accra, Ghana
Penthouse 3 bedrooms with balcony, with elevator, with air conditioning
Accra, Ghana
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 175 m²
Floor 5
Woodbridge, a project by whitewall located in prime Labone in the city center of Accra, offe…
€348,875
2 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with air conditioning in Accra, Ghana
2 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with air conditioning
Accra, Ghana
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 90 m²
Woodbridge, a project by Whitewall located in prime Labone in the city center of Accra, offe…
€257,066
1 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with air conditioning in Accra, Ghana
1 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with air conditioning
Accra, Ghana
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 2
Area 60 m²
Woodbridge, a project by Whitewall located in prime Labone in the city center of Accra,offer…
€165,257
3 room apartment with balcony, with furniture, with elevator in Accra, Ghana
3 room apartment with balcony, with furniture, with elevator
Accra, Ghana
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 120 m²
Floor 6
For sale apartment with a total area of 120m2, located on the 6th floor with elevator. In t…
€115,000
4 room house with air conditioning, with swimming pool, with fridge in Accra, Ghana
4 room house with air conditioning, with swimming pool, with fridge
Accra, Ghana
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
€165,257
4 room house with air conditioning, with fridge, with stove in Accra, Ghana
4 room house with air conditioning, with fridge, with stove
Accra, Ghana
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
€348,875
4 room house with Bedrooms in Accra, Ghana
4 room house with Bedrooms
Accra, Ghana
Bedrooms 4
€174,437
4 room house with fridge in Accra, Ghana
4 room house with fridge
Accra, Ghana
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
€247,885
Property types in Greater Accra Region

apartments
houses

Properties features in Greater Accra Region, Ghana

with sea view
with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
