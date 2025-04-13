Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Ghana
  3. Adenta
  4. Residential

Residential properties for sale in Adenta, Ghana

houses
3
3 properties total found
4 bedroom house in Adenta, Ghana
4 bedroom house
Adenta, Ghana
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
PROPERTY ID: OSK007This is a 4 bedroom house with all fittings done for sale in Ashaley Botw…
$200,000
Leave a request
3 bedroom house in Adenta, Ghana
3 bedroom house
Adenta, Ghana
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
PROPERTY ID: OSK003This property is a 3 bedroom detached house in a secured gated community …
$121,000
Leave a request
4 bedroom house in Adenta, Ghana
4 bedroom house
Adenta, Ghana
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
PROPERTY ID: AD010This property is a 4-Bedroom House + Boys Quarters Selling at New Legon, A…
$350,000
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2025 Realting.com

Rating 4.9 / 5:
1111 votes