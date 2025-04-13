Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Ghana
  3. Dome
  4. Residential

Residential properties for sale in Dome, Ghana

houses
3
3 properties total found
4 bedroom house in Dome, Ghana
4 bedroom house
Dome, Ghana
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
PROPERTY ID: OSK087This property is a collection of 4 bedroom houses at Dome. The houses are…
$300,000
Leave a request
2 bedroom house in Dome, Ghana
2 bedroom house
Dome, Ghana
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
PROPERTY ID: OSK055This property is a 2 bedroom duplex (all bedrooms upstairs) semi-detached…
$80,000
Leave a request
3 bedroom house in Dome, Ghana
3 bedroom house
Dome, Ghana
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
PROPERTY ID: AC002This property is a 4 bedroom storey building all en-suite self-compound ho…
$250,000
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2025 Realting.com

Rating 4.9 / 5:
1111 votes