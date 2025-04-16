Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Ghana
  3. Legon
  4. Residential

Residential properties for sale in Legon, Ghana

apartments
4
5 properties total found
2 bedroom apartment in Legon, Ghana
2 bedroom apartment
Legon, Ghana
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
PROPERTY ID: EL195This 2 bedroom development is located in the ambassadorial enclave of East…
$213,000
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Legon, Ghana
1 bedroom apartment
Legon, Ghana
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
PROPERTY ID: EL269This luxury property comprises a Studio, 2 & 3 bedroom apartments selling …
$87,900
Leave a request
4 bedroom house in Legon, Ghana
4 bedroom house
Legon, Ghana
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
PROPERTY ID: EL278This lovely property is a 4 Bedroom house with 2 Staff Quarters selling in…
$480,000
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Legon, Ghana
1 bedroom apartment
Legon, Ghana
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
PROPERTY ID: EL282This well-thought out homes comprises 1,2 and 3 Bedroom execute apartments…
$70,000
Leave a request
4 bedroom apartment in Legon, Ghana
4 bedroom apartment
Legon, Ghana
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
PROPERTY ID: EL196This new development is a 4 bedroom semi-detached townhouse with 1 bedroom…
$520,000
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2025 Realting.com

Rating 4.9 / 5:
1111 votes