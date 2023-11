Batumi, Georgia

from €38,252

35–66 m² 3

Completion date: 2025

A hotel and residential complex for permanent residence, including with animals. It is possible to surrender to the management of the Criminal Code. Wyndham Quarter Start of New Boulevard 3km from the airport 250m to the sea 100m from the Raduga complex Construction address of the complex: Batumi, Adlia Delivery of the complex in a white frame – May 2025 Delivery of the complex with repair – December 2025 Interest-free installment plan until the end of 2025 400 apartments of different sizes and with different layouts. 18 floors The complex is managed by an international management company Infrastructure: green area and playground. On the outdoor jacuzzi terrace. Multifunctional sports ground for tennis, football, basketball. Apartment area: from 37.64m2 to 139.33m2 Ceiling Height: 2.8 Apartments can be purchased: without repair; with repair, but without furniture; with repair « turnkey ». Repair cost – 600 $ / m2. Repair of the apartment « turnkey » includes not only finishing work and materials inside the apartment, but also furniture, equipment, plumbing, etc. household accessories. The cost of using the infrastructure of the complex – 0.7 $ / m2 from the apartment area, but not more than 35 $ per month. Delivery of apartments to management When the apartment is handed over to the management company, the income received from the lease in the amount of 60% of the profit will be transferred to the owner of the apartment, 40% of the profit will remain with the UK. Payment scheme 1 000 $ – armor ( day / two ) 30% – down payment ( includes 1,000 $ reservation ). Interest-free installment until December 2025 with monthly or quarterly payments. Types of apartments: studios, 1 + 1, 2 + 1. Types from the apartment: at sea, airport, LCD « Rainbow », mountains. Elevators are free for cardholders. The complex is managed by an international management company: « IPM » International Property Management. You can make repairs yourself. You can rent yourself without a Criminal Code.