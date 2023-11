Batumi, Georgia

from €79,612

34–49 m² 7

Completion date: 2025

Complex Pictures \ Novotel Lokation 7km from Batumi ( towards Mahinjauri ) 20m from the sea Brand Novotel 4* Start of construction of Block A: at the end of January 2022 On September 7, 2022: 6 floors built End of construction of Block A: December 2023 Commissioning of Block A June 2024 Commissioning of Block B June 2025 Installment: in block A at 18mes in block B at 24mes Hotel rooms and apartments 2 buildings A and B 13 floors Area from 33.3 m2 to 159.8 m2 Block A sells apartments only on a turnkey basis. Block B sells apartments in a white frame or on a turnkey basis. In Block B, the client will be required to purchase repairs from the developer 6 months before the completion of the project. Turnkey repair cost $ 800 per sq.m COMPREHENSIVE IN THE THIR PREPARING OF BATUMI. YOU CAN BE HELPED BY THE UNIVERSAL VIEW AT THE SEA AND THE SEA. LOCATION OF ALL IN 20 MINUTS OF THE WALK OF THE BATUM BOTHINESTRIC GARDEN AND THE SENSE "Green MYSEL", NATIONAL MTIRAL PARK. CENTER BATUMI OF ALL IN THE 10 MINUTS OF THE EZD. FOR YOUR COMFORT, WE WILL BE CONSIDERED TO THE GOD INFRASTRUCTURE - RESEPHN, Panoramous BASSIN, SPA, RESTAURANT AND SOUTH THESE FLYING. YOU CAN USE INVALUE FOR OWN, AND ALSO RECEIVE THE PASSIVE INCOME, WHICH IN THE MEDIUM will STAY 12% IN THE YEAR. INFRASTRUCTURE: reception restaurant rooftop panoramic bar private beach and sun loungers. Smart doors for a safe transition to the beach. rooftop pool spa fitness shop underground parking territory with a garden for children: playgrounds, children's center, lagushatnik pool. European brand - “ NOVOTEL Hotels ” .4zv Planned rental income up to 12% per annum Loyalty program in hotels around the world. The Criminal Code takes a commission of 40%, the owner 60%. 40% includes 1. Payment for service 0.90 $ per sq.m ( this includes payment for electricity consumed by the building, cameras, elevators, security, etc. ... ) 2. Apartment cleaning 3. Clean towels + bedding. 4. Shampoos, soap lotions, etc... 5. Advertising and attracting guests 6. Insurance ( if something breaks, the company undertakes to fix it ). 7. Reception 8. Utilities Utilities are paid by the UK. Taxes are paid by the owner. The rooms will have kitchens. Restriction of the owner’s stay up to 3 weeks a year in both blocks. Payment options in block A: Initial fee from 50% in the studio. Installment at 18mes. Initial contribution 30% for apartments from 50m2. Installment at 18 months. 70 \ 30 - 70% PV. 30% is paid for rent for 3 years. ( check with the manager ). Payment in Block B: 30% PV. installment for 24 months. Payment with cryptocurrency is possible. The construction process is funded by a leading bank in Georgia Block A construction schedule: 02.2023 ends construction of the frame 06.2023 completion of the draft 02.2024 completion of repair \ separation 06.2024 opening of block A 06.2025 opening of block B