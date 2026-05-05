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Monthly rent of offices in United States

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Florida
20
Miami
20
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20 properties total found
Office 75 m² in Miami, United States
Office 75 m²
Miami, United States
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 75 m²
$1,000
per month
VAT
Leave a request
Office 94 m² in Miami, United States
Office 94 m²
Miami, United States
Rooms 1
Area 94 m²
$1,765
per month
VAT
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Office 57 m² in Miami, United States
Office 57 m²
Miami, United States
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 57 m²
Completely new commercial space, 57 m² 2 rooms 2 toilets 2 entrances Kitchen Air-conditioned…
$1,000
per month
VAT
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Office 57 m² in Miami, United States
Office 57 m²
Miami, United States
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 57 m²
$1,177
per month
VAT
Leave a request
Office 50 m² in Miami, United States
Office 50 m²
Miami, United States
Rooms 1
Area 50 m²
two commercial spaces, one is 50 m² and the other is 41 m². They are next to each other and …
$12
per month
VAT
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Office in Miami, United States
Office
Miami, United States
Rooms 1
For more information, please get in touch
$1
per month
VAT
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Office in Miami, United States
Office
Miami, United States
Rooms 1
$471
per month
VAT
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Office 89 m² in Miami, United States
Office 89 m²
Miami, United States
Rooms 1
Area 89 m²
2 toilets2 Air conditioning4 cameras4 parking spacesThere are 2 windows that can be opened
$1,059
per month
VAT
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Office 190 m² in Miami, United States
Office 190 m²
Miami, United States
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 2
Area 190 m²
A fully renovated and modernly equipped commercial space of 190 m² is available for rent, si…
$1,706
per month
VAT
Leave a request
Office 28 m² in Miami, United States
Office 28 m²
Miami, United States
Rooms 1
Area 28 m²
For more information, please contact us
$471
per month
VAT
Leave a request
Office 45 m² in Miami, United States
Office 45 m²
Miami, United States
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 45 m²
$1,412
per month
VAT
Leave a request
Office 153 m² in Miami, United States
Office 153 m²
Miami, United States
Rooms 2
Area 153 m²
A premium business space located in the Master 88 complex at Stari Aerodrom, situated in a h…
$2,942
per month
VAT
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Office 500 m² in Miami, United States
Office 500 m²
Miami, United States
Rooms 1
Area 500 m²
An exceptional business space of 500 m² located on Bulevar Svetog Petra Cetinjskog, right ne…
$8,825
per month
VAT
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Office 95 m² in Miami, United States
Office 95 m²
Miami, United States
Rooms 1
Area 95 m²
A renovated 95 m² apartment is available for rent, located in an excellent area. The apartme…
$941
per month
VAT
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Office 70 m² in Miami, United States
Office 70 m²
Miami, United States
Rooms 1
Area 70 m²
Discover a bright and functional 70m² office space ideal for a variety of business needs. Lo…
$1,412
per month
VAT
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Office 98 m² in Miami, United States
Office 98 m²
Miami, United States
Rooms 1
Area 98 m²
For lease – fully furnished office space with an area of 98m2, located in the Stari Aerodrom…
$2,353
per month
VAT
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Office 120 m² in Miami, United States
Office 120 m²
Miami, United States
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 120 m²
$1,941
per month
VAT
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Office 153 m² in Miami, United States
Office 153 m²
Miami, United States
Rooms 1
Area 153 m²
Located in the exclusive business zone of Master 88 at Stari Aerodrom, this modern commercia…
$2,942
per month
VAT
Leave a request
Office 130 m² in Miami, United States
Office 130 m²
Miami, United States
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 130 m²
$1,765
per month
VAT
Leave a request
Office 36 m² in Miami, United States
Office 36 m²
Miami, United States
Rooms 1
Area 36 m²
36m2Location: New city - KIPSCeiling height is 4.40m - a gallery can be madePrice : 700 EUR …
$824
per month
VAT
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