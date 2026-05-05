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Multi-Family Homes and Duplexes for Sale in United States

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New York
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7 properties total found
Duplex 2 bedrooms in New York, United States
Duplex 2 bedrooms
New York, United States
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 86 m²
Wonderful 2 bedroom duplex apartment from 2019 with sea and mountain views for sale, in the …
$469,479
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Duplex 2 bedrooms in New York, United States
Duplex 2 bedrooms
New York, United States
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Area 115 m²
FOR SALE: STUNNING DUPLEX APARTMENT WITH PANORAMIC VIEWS IN UPPER CALAHONDA – MIJAS Set in …
$351,815
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Duplex 2 bedrooms in New York, United States
Duplex 2 bedrooms
New York, United States
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 104 m²
Very bright, fully renovated town house, with stunning views over the garden. It consists of…
$441,239
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AdriastarAdriastar
Duplex 3 bedrooms in New York, United States
Duplex 3 bedrooms
New York, United States
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 164 m²
STUNNING duplex in the beautiful, newly built modern complex, located in Elements, Altos de …
$692,981
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Duplex 3 bedrooms in New York, United States
Duplex 3 bedrooms
New York, United States
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 144 m²
Exclusive Duplex with Panoramic Views in Señorío de Aloha, Nueva Andalucía Discover this sp…
$729,516
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Duplex 3 bedrooms in New York, United States
Duplex 3 bedrooms
New York, United States
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 135 m²
Duplex apartment with 3 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms and a large terrace. 136 m2. Very spacious.…
$500,071
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Kolasin ValleysKolasin Valleys
Duplex 3 bedrooms in Miami, United States
Duplex 3 bedrooms
Miami, United States
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
$270,627
VAT
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