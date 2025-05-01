Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. France
  3. Villeneuve le Roi
  4. Residential

Residential properties for sale in Villeneuve le Roi, France

1 property total found
Castle 35 rooms in Villeneuve le Roi, France
Castle 35 rooms
Villeneuve le Roi, France
Rooms 35
Area 1 700 m²
Historic Castle in Ile de FranceCastle 35 rooms 25 bedrooms 1700 m2Ile-de-France. Located ab…
$13,84M
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go