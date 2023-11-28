Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. France
  3. Residential
  4. Versailles
  5. Castles

Castles for sale in Versailles, France

Castle To archive
Clear all
1 property total found
Castle in Versailles, France
Castle
Versailles, France
Area 1 100 m²
Versailles, 30 minutes from Paris (19 km) The historic castle of the early 19th century in t…
€9,80M
Leave a request

Properties features in Versailles, France

with swimming pool
with mountain view
with by the sea
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir