  1. Realting.com
  2. France
  3. Residential
  4. Vaucluse

Residential properties for sale in Vaucluse, France

9 room house with air conditioning, with swimming pool, with internet in Le Thor, France
9 room house with air conditioning, with swimming pool, with internet
Le Thor, France
Rooms 10
Area 580 m²
Price on request
6 room house with air conditioning, with internet, with sauna in Avignon, France
6 room house with air conditioning, with internet, with sauna
Avignon, France
Rooms 6
Area 341 m²
Price on request
4 room apartment in Avignon, France
4 room apartment
Avignon, France
Rooms 4
Area 84 m²
Date of delivery of the object: 2 quarter 2022  A well-designed residence in the garden offe…
€335,000
2 room apartment in Avignon, France
2 room apartment
Avignon, France
Rooms 2
Area 44 m²
Installation delivery date: second quarter of 2022  A well-designed garden residence offers …
€214,000
2 room apartment with internet, with Двойное остекление, with Меблированный in Fontaine-de-Vaucluse, France
2 room apartment with internet, with Двойное остекление, with Меблированный
Fontaine-de-Vaucluse, France
Rooms 2
Price on request
Villa 4 bedrooms with furniture, with garden, with private pool in Avignon, France
Villa 4 bedrooms with furniture, with garden, with private pool
Avignon, France
Bedrooms 4
Area 200 m²
The design villa is 15 minutes away from Avignon. The villa is styled in a modern style and …
€895,000
Property types in Vaucluse

apartments
houses

Properties features in Vaucluse, France

with sea view
with swimming pool
with mountain view
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Mir