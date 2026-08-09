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Residential properties for sale in Vaucluse, France

;
Avignon
106
Apt
20
Cavaillon
20
126 properties total found
3 bedroom apartment in Avignon, France
3 bedroom apartment
Avignon, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 80 m²
Floor 1
| Apartments
$505,896
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6 room house in Avignon, France
6 room house
Avignon, France
Rooms 6
Area 341 m²
Price on request
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3 bedroom apartment in Avignon, France
3 bedroom apartment
Avignon, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 80 m²
Floor 3
| Apartments
$599,779
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2 bedroom apartment in Avignon, France
2 bedroom apartment
Avignon, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 64 m²
Floor 1
| Apartments
$548,771
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1 bedroom apartment in Avignon, France
1 bedroom apartment
Avignon, France
Bedrooms 1
Area 37 m²
Floor 4
| Apartments
$172,195
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3 bedroom apartment in Avignon, France
3 bedroom apartment
Avignon, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 62 m²
Right in the middle of the ecoregion. Nature and freedom are the key words for this exceptio…
$243,121
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3 bedroom apartment in Avignon, France
3 bedroom apartment
Avignon, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 69 m²
| Apartments
$576,540
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2 bedroom apartment in Avignon, France
2 bedroom apartment
Avignon, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 44 m²
Floor 2
Right in the middle of the ecoregion. Nature and freedom are the key words for this exceptio…
$226,574
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1 bedroom apartment in Avignon, France
1 bedroom apartment
Avignon, France
Bedrooms 1
Area 37 m²
Floor 1
| Apartments
$166,153
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2 bedroom apartment in Avignon, France
2 bedroom apartment
Avignon, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 36 m²
Floor 1
| Apartments
$338,697
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1 bedroom apartment in Avignon, France
1 bedroom apartment
Avignon, France
Bedrooms 1
Area 39 m²
Floor 2
| Apartments
$175,797
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2 bedroom apartment in Avignon, France
2 bedroom apartment
Avignon, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 63 m²
Floor 3
| Apartments
$529,483
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4 bedroom apartment in Avignon, France
4 bedroom apartment
Avignon, France
Bedrooms 4
Area 112 m²
Floor 1
| Apartments
$657,293
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3 bedroom apartment in Avignon, France
3 bedroom apartment
Avignon, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 80 m²
Floor 2
| Apartments
$596,409
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3 bedroom apartment in Cavaillon, France
3 bedroom apartment
Cavaillon, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 68 m²
Floor 2
| Apartments
$259,106
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3 bedroom apartment in Cavaillon, France
3 bedroom apartment
Cavaillon, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 60 m²
Floor 1
Novelty: apartments for living or investment! In the heart of Luberon, the living space is l…
$262,592
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3 bedroom apartment in Avignon, France
3 bedroom apartment
Avignon, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 78 m²
Floor 2
| Apartments
$581,885
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1 bedroom apartment in Avignon, France
1 bedroom apartment
Avignon, France
Bedrooms 1
Area 36 m²
Floor 2
| Apartments
$165,805
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1 bedroom apartment in Avignon, France
1 bedroom apartment
Avignon, France
Bedrooms 1
Area 42 m²
Floor 2
| Apartments
$178,934
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3 bedroom apartment in Cavaillon, France
3 bedroom apartment
Cavaillon, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 81 m²
Floor 3
Novelty: apartments for living or investment! In the heart of Luberon, the living space is l…
$314,878
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Avignon, France
3 bedroom apartment
Avignon, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 103 m²
| Apartments
$636,030
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3 bedroom apartment in Avignon, France
3 bedroom apartment
Avignon, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 70 m²
Floor 2
| Apartments
$542,032
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3 bedroom apartment in Avignon, France
3 bedroom apartment
Avignon, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 66 m²
Floor 3
| Apartments
$440,945
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5 bedroom apartment in Avignon, France
5 bedroom apartment
Avignon, France
Bedrooms 5
Area 92 m²
Right in the middle of the ecoregion. Nature and freedom are the key words for this exceptio…
$341,602
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2 bedroom apartment in Avignon, France
2 bedroom apartment
Avignon, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 51 m²
Floor 1
| Apartments
$480,799
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2 bedroom apartment in Avignon, France
2 bedroom apartment
Avignon, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 44 m²
Right in the middle of the ecoregion. Nature and freedom are the key words for this exceptio…
$227,735
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Cavaillon, France
3 bedroom apartment
Cavaillon, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 66 m²
Floor 2
| Apartments
$264,916
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2 bedroom apartment in Avignon, France
2 bedroom apartment
Avignon, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 45 m²
Floor 1
| Apartments
$432,580
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4 bedroom apartment in Avignon, France
4 bedroom apartment
Avignon, France
Bedrooms 4
Area 96 m²
Floor 3
| Apartments
$701,562
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3 bedroom apartment in Avignon, France
3 bedroom apartment
Avignon, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 86 m²
Floor 3
| Apartments
$671,352
Leave a request

Property types in Vaucluse

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Properties features in Vaucluse, France

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