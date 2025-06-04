Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. France
  3. Torcy
  4. Residential

Residential properties for sale in Torcy, France

Bussy Saint Georges
28
Pontault Combault
4
117 properties total found
5 bedroom apartment in Magny le Hongre, France
5 bedroom apartment
Magny le Hongre, France
Bedrooms 5
Area 110 m²
Floor 2
Houses of 3 to 5 rooms with a garden, ideal for family life, as well as exceptional apartmen…
$532,673
Leave a request
4 bedroom apartment in Magny le Hongre, France
4 bedroom apartment
Magny le Hongre, France
Bedrooms 4
Area 89 m²
Houses of 3 to 5 rooms with a garden, ideal for family life, as well as exceptional apartmen…
$482,324
Leave a request
4 bedroom apartment in Bussy Saint Georges, France
4 bedroom apartment
Bussy Saint Georges, France
Bedrooms 4
Area 78 m²
Floor 1
| Apartments
$419,959
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Magny le Hongre, France
3 bedroom apartment
Magny le Hongre, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 67 m²
Floor 1
Houses of 3 to 5 rooms with a garden, ideal for family life, as well as exceptional apartmen…
$395,929
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Chessy, France
3 bedroom apartment
Chessy, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 73 m²
Discover without delay this tree-lined bracket that subtly combines new and renovated rooms.…
$473,513
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Bussy Saint Georges, France
3 bedroom apartment
Bussy Saint Georges, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 70 m²
| Apartments
$406,228
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Magny le Hongre, France
3 bedroom apartment
Magny le Hongre, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 65 m²
Houses of 3 to 5 rooms with a garden, ideal for family life, as well as exceptional apartmen…
$332,992
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Magny le Hongre, France
3 bedroom apartment
Magny le Hongre, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 80 m²
Houses of 3 to 5 rooms with a garden, ideal for family life, as well as exceptional apartmen…
$390,208
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Chessy, France
3 bedroom apartment
Chessy, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 64 m²
A place that has been jealously guarded for years in the heart of a protected park. Discover…
$471,453
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Chessy, France
1 bedroom apartment
Chessy, France
Bedrooms 1
Discover without delay this tree-lined bracket that subtly combines new and renovated rooms.…
$343,177
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Magny le Hongre, France
3 bedroom apartment
Magny le Hongre, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 77 m²
Floor 3
Houses of 3 to 5 rooms with a garden, ideal for family life, as well as exceptional apartmen…
$415,954
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Magny le Hongre, France
3 bedroom apartment
Magny le Hongre, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 65 m²
Floor 2
Houses of 3 to 5 rooms with a garden, ideal for family life, as well as exceptional apartmen…
$369,610
Leave a request
4 bedroom apartment in Magny le Hongre, France
4 bedroom apartment
Magny le Hongre, France
Bedrooms 4
Area 81 m²
Houses of 3 to 5 rooms with a garden, ideal for family life, as well as exceptional apartmen…
$393,640
Leave a request
5 bedroom apartment in Magny le Hongre, France
5 bedroom apartment
Magny le Hongre, France
Bedrooms 5
Area 99 m²
Houses of 3 to 5 rooms with a garden, ideal for family life, as well as exceptional apartmen…
$492,051
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Magny le Hongre, France
3 bedroom apartment
Magny le Hongre, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 77 m²
Floor 1
Houses of 3 to 5 rooms with a garden, ideal for family life, as well as exceptional apartmen…
$419,387
Leave a request
Villa 5 bedrooms in Magny le Hongre, France
Villa 5 bedrooms
Magny le Hongre, France
Bedrooms 5
Area 122 m²
Houses of 3 to 5 rooms with a garden, ideal for family life, as well as exceptional apartmen…
$595,038
Leave a request
4 bedroom apartment in Magny le Hongre, France
4 bedroom apartment
Magny le Hongre, France
Bedrooms 4
Area 91 m²
Floor 2
Houses of 3 to 5 rooms with a garden, ideal for family life, as well as exceptional apartmen…
$432,547
Leave a request
Villa 6 bedrooms in Magny le Hongre, France
Villa 6 bedrooms
Magny le Hongre, France
Bedrooms 6
Area 123 m²
Houses of 3 to 5 rooms with a garden, ideal for family life, as well as exceptional apartmen…
$591,605
Leave a request
5 bedroom apartment in Magny le Hongre, France
5 bedroom apartment
Magny le Hongre, France
Bedrooms 5
Area 94 m²
Floor 2
Houses of 3 to 5 rooms with a garden, ideal for family life, as well as exceptional apartmen…
$418,815
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Chessy, France
2 bedroom apartment
Chessy, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 47 m²
A place that has been jealously guarded for years in the heart of a protected park. Discover…
$304,957
Leave a request
4 bedroom apartment in Magny le Hongre, France
4 bedroom apartment
Magny le Hongre, France
Bedrooms 4
Area 83 m²
Floor 2
Houses of 3 to 5 rooms with a garden, ideal for family life, as well as exceptional apartmen…
$445,134
Leave a request
4 bedroom apartment in Magny le Hongre, France
4 bedroom apartment
Magny le Hongre, France
Bedrooms 4
Area 80 m²
Floor 2
Houses of 3 to 5 rooms with a garden, ideal for family life, as well as exceptional apartmen…
$392,496
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms in Bussy Saint Georges, France
Villa 4 bedrooms
Bussy Saint Georges, France
Bedrooms 4
Area 89 m²
| Home
$489,762
Leave a request
4 bedroom apartment in Bussy Saint Georges, France
4 bedroom apartment
Bussy Saint Georges, France
Bedrooms 4
Area 79 m²
Floor 2
| Apartments
$434,835
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Bussy Saint Georges, France
2 bedroom apartment
Bussy Saint Georges, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 40 m²
Floor 3
| Apartments
$270,056
Leave a request
5 bedroom apartment in Magny le Hongre, France
5 bedroom apartment
Magny le Hongre, France
Bedrooms 5
Area 111 m²
Floor 1
Houses of 3 to 5 rooms with a garden, ideal for family life, as well as exceptional apartmen…
$529,240
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Magny le Hongre, France
2 bedroom apartment
Magny le Hongre, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 50 m²
Floor 2
Houses of 3 to 5 rooms with a garden, ideal for family life, as well as exceptional apartmen…
$309,534
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Magny le Hongre, France
3 bedroom apartment
Magny le Hongre, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 78 m²
Floor 1
Houses of 3 to 5 rooms with a garden, ideal for family life, as well as exceptional apartmen…
$387,919
Leave a request
5 bedroom apartment in Magny le Hongre, France
5 bedroom apartment
Magny le Hongre, France
Bedrooms 5
Area 115 m²
Houses of 3 to 5 rooms with a garden, ideal for family life, as well as exceptional apartmen…
$508,071
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Magny le Hongre, France
2 bedroom apartment
Magny le Hongre, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 48 m²
Houses of 3 to 5 rooms with a garden, ideal for family life, as well as exceptional apartmen…
$330,132
Leave a request

Property types in Torcy

apartments
houses

Properties features in Torcy, France

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go