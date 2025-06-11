Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. France
  3. Pyrenees Orientales
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment

Apartments for sale in Pyrenees Orientales, France

Perpignan
139
Canet en Roussillon
44
Apartment Delete
Clear all
139 properties total found
2 bedroom apartment in Le Barcares, France
2 bedroom apartment
Le Barcares, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 40 m²
Floor 3
| Apartments
$233,350
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Canet en Roussillon, France
3 bedroom apartment
Canet en Roussillon, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 65 m²
Floor 2
It is a truly beautiful place: a dynamic seaside town that attracts with its Mediterranean f…
$402,955
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Le Barcares, France
3 bedroom apartment
Le Barcares, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 64 m²
Floor 3
| Apartments
$330,104
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Canet en Roussillon, France
3 bedroom apartment
Canet en Roussillon, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 78 m²
Floor 3
It is a truly beautiful place: a dynamic seaside town that attracts with its Mediterranean f…
$533,858
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Le Barcares, France
2 bedroom apartment
Le Barcares, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 40 m²
Floor 1
| Apartments
$216,844
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Le Barcares, France
3 bedroom apartment
Le Barcares, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 61 m²
Floor 3
| Apartments
$375,636
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Le Barcares, France
2 bedroom apartment
Le Barcares, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 38 m²
Floor 2
| Apartments
$227,658
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Le Barcares, France
2 bedroom apartment
Le Barcares, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 38 m²
Floor 2
| Apartments
$227,658
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Le Barcares, France
2 bedroom apartment
Le Barcares, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 38 m²
Floor 2
| Apartments
$244,163
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Le Barcares, France
2 bedroom apartment
Le Barcares, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 38 m²
Floor 1
| Apartments
$221,967
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Le Barcares, France
2 bedroom apartment
Le Barcares, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 38 m²
Floor 2
| Apartments
$244,163
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Le Barcares, France
3 bedroom apartment
Le Barcares, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 61 m²
Floor 1
| Apartments
$341,487
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Le Barcares, France
3 bedroom apartment
Le Barcares, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 61 m²
Floor 3
| Apartments
$375,636
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Canet en Roussillon, France
3 bedroom apartment
Canet en Roussillon, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 78 m²
Floor 2
It is a truly beautiful place: a dynamic seaside town that attracts with its Mediterranean f…
$545,241
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Canet en Roussillon, France
2 bedroom apartment
Canet en Roussillon, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 44 m²
Floor 3
It is a truly beautiful place: a dynamic seaside town that attracts with its Mediterranean f…
$340,349
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Le Barcares, France
2 bedroom apartment
Le Barcares, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 38 m²
Floor 1
| Apartments
$216,275
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Le Barcares, France
2 bedroom apartment
Le Barcares, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 38 m²
Floor 2
| Apartments
$227,658
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Le Barcares, France
2 bedroom apartment
Le Barcares, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 38 m²
Floor 1
| Apartments
$227,658
Leave a request
4 bedroom apartment in Canet en Roussillon, France
4 bedroom apartment
Canet en Roussillon, France
Bedrooms 4
Area 114 m²
Floor 4
It is a truly beautiful place: a dynamic seaside town that attracts with its Mediterranean f…
$1,10M
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Le Barcares, France
2 bedroom apartment
Le Barcares, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 40 m²
Floor 1
| Apartments
$221,967
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Canet en Roussillon, France
3 bedroom apartment
Canet en Roussillon, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 68 m²
Floor 2
It is a truly beautiful place: a dynamic seaside town that attracts with its Mediterranean f…
$454,178
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Le Barcares, France
2 bedroom apartment
Le Barcares, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 38 m²
Floor 2
| Apartments
$227,658
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Le Barcares, France
3 bedroom apartment
Le Barcares, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 64 m²
Floor 1
| Apartments
$335,796
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Le Barcares, France
3 bedroom apartment
Le Barcares, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 61 m²
Floor 1
| Apartments
$295,956
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Le Barcares, France
2 bedroom apartment
Le Barcares, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 38 m²
Floor 2
| Apartments
$227,658
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Le Barcares, France
2 bedroom apartment
Le Barcares, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 38 m²
Floor 2
| Apartments
$227,658
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Le Barcares, France
3 bedroom apartment
Le Barcares, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 68 m²
Floor 1
| Apartments
$313,030
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Le Barcares, France
2 bedroom apartment
Le Barcares, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 38 m²
Floor 1
| Apartments
$221,967
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Le Barcares, France
3 bedroom apartment
Le Barcares, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 68 m²
Floor 2
| Apartments
$381,327
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Le Barcares, France
3 bedroom apartment
Le Barcares, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 62 m²
Floor 2
| Apartments
$340,349
Leave a request

Property types in Pyrenees Orientales

2 BHK
3 BHK
4 BHK

Properties features in Pyrenees Orientales, France

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go