Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. France
  3. Residential
  4. Oloron-Sainte-Marie
  5. Houses

Houses for sale in Oloron-Sainte-Marie, France

House To archive
Clear all
1 property total found
5 room house with furniture, with garden, with tennis court in Louvie-Juzon, France
5 room house with furniture, with garden, with tennis court
Louvie-Juzon, France
Bedrooms 5
Area 320 m²
A chic mansion next to the city of Louvier. Louvier is a town in northern France in the Uppe…
€990,000
per month
Leave a request

Properties features in Oloron-Sainte-Marie, France

with sea view
with swimming pool
with mountain view
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir