  1. Realting.com
  2. France
  3. New residential complex close to all infrastructure in Nice, Cote d'Azur, France

New residential complex close to all infrastructure in Nice, Cote d'Azur, France

Nice, France
from
€289,000
;
4
Leave a request
Description Description
Params Params
Apartments Apartments
Address Address
Media Media
News News

About the complex

The cozy complex with modern and elegant architecture includes 16 luxury apartments, which have from 2 to 4 rooms and magnificent outdoor spaces - terraces and private gardens.

Location and nearby infrastructure

The complex is located in a quiet residential area of the Caucade. You can easily walk to the kindergarten and school, which are located opposite the residence, as well as the college and local shops. Just 300 meters away there is the AnimaNice sports and cultural center, which offers a variety of activities such as tennis, dancing, gym, yoga and painting. Within a few minutes you can also reach secondary schools, sports complexes, the Nikaia concert hall, the Allianz Riviera stadium and the Lingostiere multiplex cinema. Located close to tram lines 2 and 3, the A8 motorway and Nice International Airport, the complex offers optimal accessibility in all directions.

New building location
Nice, France

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} EUR
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} EUR
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} EUR
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential complex Vibes Resort (naturist village - Cap d'Agde)
Agde, France
from
€280,862
Residential complex Apartments in a new residential complex, Saint-Jean-d'Angely district, Nice, Cote d'Azur, France
Nice, France
from
€249,000
Residential complex New residential complex 50 m from the Marne River, Alfortville, Ile-de-France, France
Alfortville, France
from
€575,000
Residential complex Apartments and houses in a new residential complex, Le Cannet, Cote d'Azur, France
Cannes, France
from
€276,000
Residential complex New cozy residential complex in Brie-sur-Marne, Ile-de-France, France
Villiers-sur-Marne, France
from
€323,232
You are viewing
New residential complex close to all infrastructure in Nice, Cote d'Azur, France
Nice, France
from
€289,000
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted.
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house.. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request
Other complexes
Residential complex New residential complex 50 m from the Marne River, Alfortville, Ile-de-France, France
Residential complex New residential complex 50 m from the Marne River, Alfortville, Ile-de-France, France
Alfortville, France
from
€575,000
Agency: TRANIO
A small residence with 14 apartments is located in the commune of Alfortville in the southeast of Paris. The proximity of two rivers, the Marne and the Seine, allows residents to stroll along the quiet embankments. Architecture with clean and elegant lines. Panoramic windows, individual balconies and terraces. There are only 3 apartments left. Location and nearby infrastructure Alfortville town centre, 15 minutes walk away, with its regular cultural events and market. In the quarter there are large supermarkets, restaurants, bakeries and schools. Outdoor concert venue for family picnics. There are several bus stops within two minutes walk (lines 125, 325 and 103) to reach the center of Paris and various business districts. Metro stop (line 8) is an 8-minute walk away. The center of Paris can be reached by metro in 20 minutes.
Residential complex New residential complex in the center of Nice, Cote d'Azur, France
Residential complex New residential complex in the center of Nice, Cote d'Azur, France
Nice, France
from
€355,000
Agency: TRANIO
With a red ocher façade, reminiscent of the iconic Place Massena, the complex has a local flavor and a reminder of the extent to which the project is closely connected with the spirit of the area and the history of the city. Apartments from 2 to 5 rooms offer beautiful layouts and unobstructed views of the hills of the city, the square and the beautiful building of the old station. All apartments with beautiful terraces that expand your interior, allowing light to enter. 4 apartments have huge rooftop terraces. Delivery is scheduled for the 2nd quarter of 2025. The largest and most reliable developers of the Bank of France. Facilities and equipment in the house large format tiles 60 x 60 cm the bathroom is equipped with a cabinet, a mirror with lighting, heated towel rail and very flat shower tray electric roller shutters in living rooms + centralized control storage space for bicycles and prams advanced equipment for electric vehicle double glazing for good heat and sound insulation color videophone high-quality Internet infrastructure with the installation of sockets in the living room and bedrooms mailboxes and digital concierge service smart home system: central heating control with smart thermostat, electric shutter control (optional), intrusion detector (optional) 3-month support in setting up all equipment 2 year warranty on equipment pre-installed in your home Infrastructure It is located on the square of the old station, where now there is a food court instead, there are cafes, restaurants, a supermarket, a market nearby. Location and nearby infrastructure Bordered by the famous Bay of the Angels and its 7 km of uninterrupted beach, the capital of the French Riviera has natural beauty. People visit it from all over the world thanks to the airport, which serves 102 destinations in 41 countries. Elegant and popular, Nice is a vibrant city where art and culture are prominent, as evidenced by the famous Nice Jazz Festival and Carnival. Libe, as the people of Nice like to call it, is a historic, authentic and lively area that was best known for its wonderful open-air market until the early 2000s. In 2012, a real metamorphosis took place with the reconstruction of the Gare du Sud station, identical to its first project in 1892.
Residential complex New exclusive residential complex in Le Plessis-Robinson, Ile-de-France, France
Residential complex New exclusive residential complex in Le Plessis-Robinson, Ile-de-France, France
Le Plessis-Robinson, France
from
€605,000
Agency: TRANIO
The complex consists of 4 buildings, between which there is located a landscaped garden. There is also a storage for bicycles and strollers on the ground floor, an underground parking. Facilities and equipment in the house Landing door 2.14 m high with five-point lock Access control with digikod, vigik badge and videophone Height of ceilings 2.6-2.8 m Spacious private gardens on the ground floor (average 58 m²) Engineered or solid parquet in dry rooms Porcelain stoneware 30x60 cm on the walls at the height of the doorway, for bathrooms and showers Porcelain stoneware tiles 30x60 cm or 60x60 cm on the floor of wet rooms LEDs in bathrooms and showers Electric towel warmer Wall hung toilets Built-in wardrobes Electric roller shutters with central control Location and nearby infrastructure Le Plessis-Robinson, located 6 km from Paris, combines the urban landscape with the forest. Near the complex there are all local amenities that make everyday life easier: a nursery, an elementary school, a college and a future tram stop 10 right in front of the house. Tram stop 6 is 500 meters away. In just 30 minutes you can reach Gare Montparnasse.
Realting.com
Go