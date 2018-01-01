New residential complex close to all infrastructure in Nice, Cote d'Azur, France

The cozy complex with modern and elegant architecture includes 16 luxury apartments, which have from 2 to 4 rooms and magnificent outdoor spaces - terraces and private gardens.Location and nearby infrastructure
The complex is located in a quiet residential area of the Caucade. You can easily walk to the kindergarten and school, which are located opposite the residence, as well as the college and local shops. Just 300 meters away there is the AnimaNice sports and cultural center, which offers a variety of activities such as tennis, dancing, gym, yoga and painting. Within a few minutes you can also reach secondary schools, sports complexes, the Nikaia concert hall, the Allianz Riviera stadium and the Lingostiere multiplex cinema. Located close to tram lines 2 and 3, the A8 motorway and Nice International Airport, the complex offers optimal accessibility in all directions.