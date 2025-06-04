Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. France
  3. Neuilly sur Marne
  4. Residential

Residential properties for sale in Neuilly sur Marne, France

apartments
113
113 properties total found
4 bedroom apartment in Neuilly sur Marne, France
4 bedroom apartment
Neuilly sur Marne, France
Bedrooms 4
Area 85 m²
Floor 2
| Apartments
$502,235
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Neuilly sur Marne, France
3 bedroom apartment
Neuilly sur Marne, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 68 m²
Floor 2
| Apartments
$432,547
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Neuilly sur Marne, France
2 bedroom apartment
Neuilly sur Marne, France
Bedrooms 2
Floor 2
Your new address in a living environment open to nature! Just 15 km from Paris, in an except…
$280,812
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Neuilly sur Marne, France
3 bedroom apartment
Neuilly sur Marne, France
Bedrooms 3
Floor 2
Your new address in a living environment open to nature! Just 15 km from Paris, in an except…
$339,515
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Neuilly sur Marne, France
3 bedroom apartment
Neuilly sur Marne, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 67 m²
Floor 2
Your new address in a living environment open to nature! Just 15 km from Paris, in an except…
$354,162
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Neuilly sur Marne, France
1 bedroom apartment
Neuilly sur Marne, France
Bedrooms 1
Area 35 m²
Floor 2
| Apartments
$233,438
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Neuilly sur Marne, France
2 bedroom apartment
Neuilly sur Marne, France
Bedrooms 2
Floor 3
Your new address in a living environment open to nature! Just 15 km from Paris, in an except…
$255,637
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Neuilly sur Marne, France
2 bedroom apartment
Neuilly sur Marne, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 47 m²
Floor 1
| Apartments
$297,519
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Neuilly sur Marne, France
3 bedroom apartment
Neuilly sur Marne, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 62 m²
| Apartments
$362,744
Leave a request
4 bedroom apartment in Neuilly sur Marne, France
4 bedroom apartment
Neuilly sur Marne, France
Bedrooms 4
Floor 2
Your new address in a living environment open to nature! Just 15 km from Paris, in an except…
$414,352
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Neuilly sur Marne, France
3 bedroom apartment
Neuilly sur Marne, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 67 m²
Floor 1
Your new address in a living environment open to nature! Just 15 km from Paris, in an except…
$335,281
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Neuilly sur Marne, France
3 bedroom apartment
Neuilly sur Marne, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 62 m²
Floor 1
| Apartments
$353,590
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Neuilly sur Marne, France
3 bedroom apartment
Neuilly sur Marne, France
Bedrooms 3
Your new address in a living environment open to nature! Just 15 km from Paris, in an except…
$357,023
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Neuilly sur Marne, France
3 bedroom apartment
Neuilly sur Marne, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 67 m²
Floor 3
Your new address in a living environment open to nature! Just 15 km from Paris, in an except…
$347,868
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Neuilly sur Marne, France
3 bedroom apartment
Neuilly sur Marne, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 62 m²
Floor 1
| Apartments
$353,590
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Neuilly sur Marne, France
2 bedroom apartment
Neuilly sur Marne, France
Bedrooms 2
Floor 2
Your new address in a living environment open to nature! Just 15 km from Paris, in an except…
$258,155
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Neuilly sur Marne, France
2 bedroom apartment
Neuilly sur Marne, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 40 m²
Floor 1
Your new address in a living environment open to nature! Just 15 km from Paris, in an except…
$258,269
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Neuilly sur Marne, France
3 bedroom apartment
Neuilly sur Marne, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 68 m²
Floor 2
| Apartments
$432,547
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Neuilly sur Marne, France
3 bedroom apartment
Neuilly sur Marne, France
Bedrooms 3
Floor 4
Your new address in a living environment open to nature! Just 15 km from Paris, in an except…
$379,337
Leave a request
5 bedroom apartment in Neuilly sur Marne, France
5 bedroom apartment
Neuilly sur Marne, France
Bedrooms 5
Area 96 m²
Floor 2
| Apartments
$593,894
Leave a request
4 bedroom apartment in Neuilly sur Marne, France
4 bedroom apartment
Neuilly sur Marne, France
Bedrooms 4
Floor 3
Your new address in a living environment open to nature! Just 15 km from Paris, in an except…
$430,258
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Neuilly sur Marne, France
3 bedroom apartment
Neuilly sur Marne, France
Bedrooms 3
Floor 3
Your new address in a living environment open to nature! Just 15 km from Paris, in an except…
$378,192
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Neuilly sur Marne, France
3 bedroom apartment
Neuilly sur Marne, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 62 m²
Floor 2
| Apartments
$409,661
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Neuilly sur Marne, France
3 bedroom apartment
Neuilly sur Marne, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 68 m²
Floor 1
| Apartments
$373,043
Leave a request
4 bedroom apartment in Neuilly sur Marne, France
4 bedroom apartment
Neuilly sur Marne, France
Bedrooms 4
Area 80 m²
Floor 2
Your new address in a living environment open to nature! Just 15 km from Paris, in an except…
$378,192
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Neuilly sur Marne, France
3 bedroom apartment
Neuilly sur Marne, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 62 m²
| Apartments
$362,744
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Neuilly sur Marne, France
3 bedroom apartment
Neuilly sur Marne, France
Bedrooms 3
Floor 4
Your new address in a living environment open to nature! Just 15 km from Paris, in an except…
$330,017
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Neuilly sur Marne, France
3 bedroom apartment
Neuilly sur Marne, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 68 m²
Floor 2
| Apartments
$432,547
Leave a request
4 bedroom apartment in Neuilly sur Marne, France
4 bedroom apartment
Neuilly sur Marne, France
Bedrooms 4
Area 85 m²
Floor 1
| Apartments
$433,748
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Neuilly sur Marne, France
3 bedroom apartment
Neuilly sur Marne, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 67 m²
Floor 3
Your new address in a living environment open to nature! Just 15 km from Paris, in an except…
$349,013
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go