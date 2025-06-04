Show property on map Show properties list
Villas for sale in Morbihan, France

Vannes
25
25 properties total found
Villa 4 bedrooms in Vannes, France
Villa 4 bedrooms
Vannes, France
Bedrooms 4
Area 85 m²
The new living space at the foot of the Baths is a quiet place where there is a lot of natur…
$299,178
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Vannes, France
Villa 3 bedrooms
Vannes, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 66 m²
The new living space at the foot of the Baths is a quiet place where there is a lot of natur…
$267,396
Leave a request
Villa 6 bedrooms in Vannes, France
Villa 6 bedrooms
Vannes, France
Bedrooms 6
Area 124 m²
On the historic site of the former St. Clair Clinic, Belvedere, a rare spot, just a stone's …
$692,304
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms in Vannes, France
Villa 4 bedrooms
Vannes, France
Bedrooms 4
Area 85 m²
The new living space at the foot of the Baths is a quiet place where there is a lot of natur…
$298,789
Leave a request
Villa 5 bedrooms in Vannes, France
Villa 5 bedrooms
Vannes, France
Bedrooms 5
Area 116 m²
On the historic site of the former St. Clair Clinic, Belvedere, a rare spot, just a stone's …
$617,924
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms in Vannes, France
Villa 4 bedrooms
Vannes, France
Bedrooms 4
Area 85 m²
The new living space at the foot of the Baths is a quiet place where there is a lot of natur…
$340,779
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Vannes, France
Villa 3 bedrooms
Vannes, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 66 m²
The new living space at the foot of the Baths is a quiet place where there is a lot of natur…
$235,086
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms in Vannes, France
Villa 4 bedrooms
Vannes, France
Bedrooms 4
Area 85 m²
The new living space at the foot of the Baths is a quiet place where there is a lot of natur…
$340,189
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms in Vannes, France
Villa 4 bedrooms
Vannes, France
Bedrooms 4
Area 85 m²
The new living space at the foot of the Baths is a quiet place where there is a lot of natur…
$340,298
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms in Vannes, France
Villa 4 bedrooms
Vannes, France
Bedrooms 4
Area 86 m²
The new living space at the foot of the Baths is a quiet place where there is a lot of natur…
$341,039
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms in Vannes, France
Villa 4 bedrooms
Vannes, France
Bedrooms 4
Area 85 m²
The new living space at the foot of the Baths is a quiet place where there is a lot of natur…
$299,464
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms in Vannes, France
Villa 4 bedrooms
Vannes, France
Bedrooms 4
Area 86 m²
The new living space at the foot of the Baths is a quiet place where there is a lot of natur…
$299,830
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms in Vannes, France
Villa 4 bedrooms
Vannes, France
Bedrooms 4
Area 85 m²
The new living space at the foot of the Baths is a quiet place where there is a lot of natur…
$299,464
Leave a request
Villa 5 bedrooms in Vannes, France
Villa 5 bedrooms
Vannes, France
Bedrooms 5
Area 114 m²
On the historic site of the former St. Clair Clinic, Belvedere, a rare spot, just a stone's …
$640,810
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Vannes, France
Villa 3 bedrooms
Vannes, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 66 m²
The new living space at the foot of the Baths is a quiet place where there is a lot of natur…
$267,396
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms in Vannes, France
Villa 4 bedrooms
Vannes, France
Bedrooms 4
Area 85 m²
The new living space at the foot of the Baths is a quiet place where there is a lot of natur…
$340,740
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms in Vannes, France
Villa 4 bedrooms
Vannes, France
Bedrooms 4
Area 85 m²
The new living space at the foot of the Baths is a quiet place where there is a lot of natur…
$339,856
Leave a request
Villa 6 bedrooms in Vannes, France
Villa 6 bedrooms
Vannes, France
Bedrooms 6
Area 112 m²
On the historic site of the former St. Clair Clinic, Belvedere, a rare spot, just a stone's …
$652,253
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Vannes, France
Villa 3 bedrooms
Vannes, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 66 m²
The new living space at the foot of the Baths is a quiet place where there is a lot of natur…
$267,396
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms in Vannes, France
Villa 4 bedrooms
Vannes, France
Bedrooms 4
Area 85 m²
The new living space at the foot of the Baths is a quiet place where there is a lot of natur…
$299,441
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms in Vannes, France
Villa 4 bedrooms
Vannes, France
Bedrooms 4
Area 85 m²
The new living space at the foot of the Baths is a quiet place where there is a lot of natur…
$298,789
Leave a request
Villa 5 bedrooms in Vannes, France
Villa 5 bedrooms
Vannes, France
Bedrooms 5
Area 117 m²
On the historic site of the former St. Clair Clinic, Belvedere, a rare spot, just a stone's …
$617,924
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms in Vannes, France
Villa 4 bedrooms
Vannes, France
Bedrooms 4
Area 85 m²
The new living space at the foot of the Baths is a quiet place where there is a lot of natur…
$299,235
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms in Vannes, France
Villa 4 bedrooms
Vannes, France
Bedrooms 4
Area 85 m²
The new living space at the foot of the Baths is a quiet place where there is a lot of natur…
$299,602
Leave a request
Villa 6 bedrooms in Vannes, France
Villa 6 bedrooms
Vannes, France
Bedrooms 6
Area 166 m²
Floor 1
| Home
$1,29M
Leave a request

