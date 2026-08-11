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Residential properties for sale in Manche, France

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92 properties total found
4 bedroom apartment in Donville les Bains, France
4 bedroom apartment
Donville les Bains, France
Bedrooms 4
Area 96 m²
Floor 2
This new living space in Donville-les-Bains is ideally located 250 m from the beach and a fe…
$453,145
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3 bedroom apartment in Donville les Bains, France
3 bedroom apartment
Donville les Bains, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 64 m²
| Apartments
$290,478
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3 bedroom apartment in Donville les Bains, France
3 bedroom apartment
Donville les Bains, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 60 m²
Floor 3
This new living space in Donville-les-Bains is ideally located 250 m from the beach and a fe…
$321,849
Leave a request
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2 bedroom apartment in Donville les Bains, France
2 bedroom apartment
Donville les Bains, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 44 m²
Floor 3
| Apartments
$214,373
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2 bedroom apartment in Donville les Bains, France
2 bedroom apartment
Donville les Bains, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 45 m²
Floor 2
| Apartments
$202,173
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3 bedroom apartment in Donville les Bains, France
3 bedroom apartment
Donville les Bains, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 57 m²
Floor 1
| Apartments
$261,430
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2 bedroom apartment in Donville les Bains, France
2 bedroom apartment
Donville les Bains, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 43 m²
Floor 2
This new living space in Donville-les-Bains is ideally located 250 m from the beach and a fe…
$241,678
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Donville les Bains, France
2 bedroom apartment
Donville les Bains, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 45 m²
Floor 1
| Apartments
$207,982
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3 bedroom apartment in Donville les Bains, France
3 bedroom apartment
Donville les Bains, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 64 m²
Floor 3
| Apartments
$281,183
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Donville les Bains, France
2 bedroom apartment
Donville les Bains, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 44 m²
Floor 2
| Apartments
$207,401
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3 bedroom apartment in Donville les Bains, France
3 bedroom apartment
Donville les Bains, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 62 m²
Floor 2
| Apartments
$266,078
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2 bedroom apartment in Donville les Bains, France
2 bedroom apartment
Donville les Bains, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 43 m²
Floor 3
This new living space in Donville-les-Bains is ideally located 250 m from the beach and a fe…
$249,811
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Donville les Bains, France
2 bedroom apartment
Donville les Bains, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 45 m²
Floor 3
| Apartments
$207,982
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Donville les Bains, France
3 bedroom apartment
Donville les Bains, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 63 m²
Floor 4
This new living space in Donville-les-Bains is ideally located 250 m from the beach and a fe…
$325,335
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Donville les Bains, France
3 bedroom apartment
Donville les Bains, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 63 m²
Floor 4
This new living space in Donville-les-Bains is ideally located 250 m from the beach and a fe…
$336,954
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Donville les Bains, France
3 bedroom apartment
Donville les Bains, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 62 m²
| Apartments
$286,411
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2 bedroom apartment in Donville les Bains, France
2 bedroom apartment
Donville les Bains, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 56 m²
| Apartments
$243,420
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3 bedroom apartment in Donville les Bains, France
3 bedroom apartment
Donville les Bains, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 64 m²
Floor 2
| Apartments
$269,563
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Donville les Bains, France
2 bedroom apartment
Donville les Bains, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 44 m²
Floor 3
This new living space in Donville-les-Bains is ideally located 250 m from the beach and a fe…
$249,811
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Donville les Bains, France
1 bedroom apartment
Donville les Bains, France
Bedrooms 1
Area 27 m²
| Apartments
$155,696
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2 bedroom apartment in Donville les Bains, France
2 bedroom apartment
Donville les Bains, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 43 m²
Floor 4
This new living space in Donville-les-Bains is ideally located 250 m from the beach and a fe…
$253,297
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Donville les Bains, France
2 bedroom apartment
Donville les Bains, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 43 m²
Floor 2
This new living space in Donville-les-Bains is ideally located 250 m from the beach and a fe…
$234,706
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Donville les Bains, France
3 bedroom apartment
Donville les Bains, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 63 m²
Floor 2
This new living space in Donville-les-Bains is ideally located 250 m from the beach and a fe…
$325,335
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Donville les Bains, France
2 bedroom apartment
Donville les Bains, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 43 m²
Floor 1
This new living space in Donville-les-Bains is ideally located 250 m from the beach and a fe…
$230,058
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Donville les Bains, France
2 bedroom apartment
Donville les Bains, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 43 m²
Floor 2
This new living space in Donville-les-Bains is ideally located 250 m from the beach and a fe…
$241,678
Leave a request
4 bedroom apartment in Donville les Bains, France
4 bedroom apartment
Donville les Bains, France
Bedrooms 4
Area 86 m²
| Apartments
$331,145
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Donville les Bains, France
2 bedroom apartment
Donville les Bains, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 43 m²
Floor 1
This new living space in Donville-les-Bains is ideally located 250 m from the beach and a fe…
$235,868
Leave a request
4 bedroom apartment in Donville les Bains, France
4 bedroom apartment
Donville les Bains, France
Bedrooms 4
Area 85 m²
| Apartments
$332,307
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Donville les Bains, France
3 bedroom apartment
Donville les Bains, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 67 m²
Floor 2
| Apartments
$281,183
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Donville les Bains, France
1 bedroom apartment
Donville les Bains, France
Bedrooms 1
Area 29 m²
| Apartments
$151,048
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Property types in Manche

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