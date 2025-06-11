Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. France
  3. Loire
  4. Residential

Residential properties for sale in Loire, France

Saint Etienne
49
Roanne
16
65 properties total found
3 bedroom apartment in Andrezieux Boutheon, France
3 bedroom apartment
Andrezieux Boutheon, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 62 m²
Floor 3
| Apartments
$216,868
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Andrezieux Boutheon, France
2 bedroom apartment
Andrezieux Boutheon, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 42 m²
Floor 2
| Apartments
$170,474
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Montagny, France
2 bedroom apartment
Montagny, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 58 m²
Floor 1
Just twenty minutes south of Lyon, the castle, built in the 15th century, will write a new p…
$429,193
Leave a request
4 bedroom apartment in Andrezieux Boutheon, France
4 bedroom apartment
Andrezieux Boutheon, France
Bedrooms 4
Area 81 m²
Floor 1
| Apartments
$264,342
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Andrezieux Boutheon, France
2 bedroom apartment
Andrezieux Boutheon, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 41 m²
Floor 5
| Apartments
$176,947
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Andrezieux Boutheon, France
2 bedroom apartment
Andrezieux Boutheon, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 41 m²
| Apartments
$161,842
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Andrezieux Boutheon, France
3 bedroom apartment
Andrezieux Boutheon, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 62 m²
Floor 1
| Apartments
$210,395
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Montagny, France
1 bedroom apartment
Montagny, France
Bedrooms 1
Area 31 m²
Just twenty minutes south of Lyon, the castle, built in the 15th century, will write a new p…
$232,598
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Andrezieux Boutheon, France
3 bedroom apartment
Andrezieux Boutheon, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 61 m²
| Apartments
$231,973
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Andrezieux Boutheon, France
2 bedroom apartment
Andrezieux Boutheon, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 42 m²
Floor 1
| Apartments
$166,159
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Andrezieux Boutheon, France
2 bedroom apartment
Andrezieux Boutheon, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 42 m²
Floor 3
| Apartments
$168,316
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Andrezieux Boutheon, France
2 bedroom apartment
Andrezieux Boutheon, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 42 m²
Floor 3
| Apartments
$179,106
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Andrezieux Boutheon, France
2 bedroom apartment
Andrezieux Boutheon, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 40 m²
Floor 1
| Apartments
$154,290
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Andrezieux Boutheon, France
2 bedroom apartment
Andrezieux Boutheon, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 42 m²
Floor 3
| Apartments
$173,711
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Montagny, France
2 bedroom apartment
Montagny, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 44 m²
Floor 2
Just twenty minutes south of Lyon, the castle, built in the 15th century, will write a new p…
$490,137
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Andrezieux Boutheon, France
2 bedroom apartment
Andrezieux Boutheon, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 41 m²
Floor 1
| Apartments
$167,237
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Andrezieux Boutheon, France
2 bedroom apartment
Andrezieux Boutheon, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 40 m²
Floor 2
| Apartments
$159,684
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Andrezieux Boutheon, France
3 bedroom apartment
Andrezieux Boutheon, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 61 m²
Floor 3
| Apartments
$233,053
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Andrezieux Boutheon, France
3 bedroom apartment
Andrezieux Boutheon, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 61 m²
Floor 2
| Apartments
$224,421
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Andrezieux Boutheon, France
2 bedroom apartment
Andrezieux Boutheon, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 41 m²
| Apartments
$167,237
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Andrezieux Boutheon, France
2 bedroom apartment
Andrezieux Boutheon, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 41 m²
Floor 3
| Apartments
$173,711
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Montagny, France
2 bedroom apartment
Montagny, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 71 m²
Just twenty minutes south of Lyon, the castle, built in the 15th century, will write a new p…
$529,317
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Montagny, France
2 bedroom apartment
Montagny, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 71 m²
Just twenty minutes south of Lyon, the castle, built in the 15th century, will write a new p…
$536,704
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Andrezieux Boutheon, France
3 bedroom apartment
Andrezieux Boutheon, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 62 m²
Floor 2
| Apartments
$213,632
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Montagny, France
2 bedroom apartment
Montagny, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 71 m²
Floor 1
Just twenty minutes south of Lyon, the castle, built in the 15th century, will write a new p…
$523,944
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Andrezieux Boutheon, France
3 bedroom apartment
Andrezieux Boutheon, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 61 m²
Floor 2
| Apartments
$229,816
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Andrezieux Boutheon, France
2 bedroom apartment
Andrezieux Boutheon, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 42 m²
Floor 2
| Apartments
$175,868
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Montagny, France
1 bedroom apartment
Montagny, France
Bedrooms 1
Area 45 m²
Floor 1
Just twenty minutes south of Lyon, the castle, built in the 15th century, will write a new p…
$391,788
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Andrezieux Boutheon, France
3 bedroom apartment
Andrezieux Boutheon, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 64 m²
Floor 2
| Apartments
$219,027
Leave a request
4 bedroom apartment in Andrezieux Boutheon, France
4 bedroom apartment
Andrezieux Boutheon, France
Bedrooms 4
Area 81 m²
| Apartments
$270,817
Leave a request

Property types in Loire

apartments

Properties features in Loire, France

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go