Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. France
  3. Le Raincy
  4. Residential

Residential properties for sale in Le Raincy, France

Drancy
151
Neuilly sur Marne
113
Noisy le Grand
84
Aulnay sous Bois
34
382 properties total found
3 bedroom apartment in Drancy, France
3 bedroom apartment
Drancy, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 59 m²
Floor 3
Ideal location in the heart of the city, just 6 km from Port de Pantin and Paris. Enjoy the …
$351,426
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Drancy, France
3 bedroom apartment
Drancy, France
Bedrooms 3
Floor 5
Discover our new complex located in the suburbs, close to the city center, shops, schools an…
$296,489
Leave a request
4 bedroom apartment in Neuilly sur Marne, France
4 bedroom apartment
Neuilly sur Marne, France
Bedrooms 4
Area 85 m²
Floor 2
| Apartments
$502,235
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Neuilly sur Marne, France
3 bedroom apartment
Neuilly sur Marne, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 68 m²
Floor 2
| Apartments
$432,547
Leave a request
Apartment in Noisy le Grand, France
Apartment
Noisy le Grand, France
| Apartments
Price on request
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Neuilly sur Marne, France
2 bedroom apartment
Neuilly sur Marne, France
Bedrooms 2
Floor 2
Your new address in a living environment open to nature! Just 15 km from Paris, in an except…
$280,812
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Neuilly sur Marne, France
3 bedroom apartment
Neuilly sur Marne, France
Bedrooms 3
Floor 2
Your new address in a living environment open to nature! Just 15 km from Paris, in an except…
$339,515
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Drancy, France
3 bedroom apartment
Drancy, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 60 m²
Floor 2
Ideal location in the heart of the city, just 6 km from Port de Pantin and Paris. Enjoy the …
$307,818
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Neuilly sur Marne, France
3 bedroom apartment
Neuilly sur Marne, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 67 m²
Floor 2
Your new address in a living environment open to nature! Just 15 km from Paris, in an except…
$354,162
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Noisy le Grand, France
3 bedroom apartment
Noisy le Grand, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 63 m²
| Apartments
$362,744
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Drancy, France
2 bedroom apartment
Drancy, France
Bedrooms 2
Floor 1
Discover our new complex located in the suburbs, close to the city center, shops, schools an…
$246,369
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Drancy, France
3 bedroom apartment
Drancy, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 59 m²
Floor 4
Discover our new complex located in the suburbs, close to the city center, shops, schools an…
$319,032
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Neuilly sur Marne, France
1 bedroom apartment
Neuilly sur Marne, France
Bedrooms 1
Area 35 m²
Floor 2
| Apartments
$233,438
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Drancy, France
3 bedroom apartment
Drancy, France
Bedrooms 3
Floor 4
Discover our new complex located in the suburbs, close to the city center, shops, schools an…
$311,708
Leave a request
4 bedroom apartment in Drancy, France
4 bedroom apartment
Drancy, France
Bedrooms 4
Floor 5
Discover our new complex located in the suburbs, close to the city center, shops, schools an…
$333,908
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Drancy, France
2 bedroom apartment
Drancy, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 43 m²
Floor 3
Ideal location in the heart of the city, just 6 km from Port de Pantin and Paris. Enjoy the …
$248,314
Leave a request
4 bedroom apartment in Drancy, France
4 bedroom apartment
Drancy, France
Bedrooms 4
Discover our new complex located in the suburbs, close to the city center, shops, schools an…
$352,560
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Aulnay sous Bois, France
3 bedroom apartment
Aulnay sous Bois, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 54 m²
Floor 1
| Apartments
$274,633
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Drancy, France
3 bedroom apartment
Drancy, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 59 m²
Floor 2
Ideal location in the heart of the city, just 6 km from Port de Pantin and Paris. Enjoy the …
$306,673
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Drancy, France
3 bedroom apartment
Drancy, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 59 m²
Floor 4
Discover our new complex located in the suburbs, close to the city center, shops, schools an…
$318,460
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Drancy, France
3 bedroom apartment
Drancy, France
Bedrooms 3
Floor 6
Discover our new complex located in the suburbs, close to the city center, shops, schools an…
$286,648
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Neuilly sur Marne, France
2 bedroom apartment
Neuilly sur Marne, France
Bedrooms 2
Floor 3
Your new address in a living environment open to nature! Just 15 km from Paris, in an except…
$255,637
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Neuilly sur Marne, France
2 bedroom apartment
Neuilly sur Marne, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 47 m²
Floor 1
| Apartments
$297,519
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Neuilly sur Marne, France
3 bedroom apartment
Neuilly sur Marne, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 62 m²
| Apartments
$362,744
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Drancy, France
2 bedroom apartment
Drancy, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 41 m²
Floor 4
Ideal location in the heart of the city, just 6 km from Port de Pantin and Paris. Enjoy the …
$298,663
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Aulnay sous Bois, France
2 bedroom apartment
Aulnay sous Bois, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 41 m²
Floor 2
| Apartments
$236,871
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Drancy, France
2 bedroom apartment
Drancy, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 45 m²
Floor 5
Discover our new complex located in the suburbs, close to the city center, shops, schools an…
$269,026
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Drancy, France
2 bedroom apartment
Drancy, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 48 m²
Floor 1
Discover our new complex located in the suburbs, close to the city center, shops, schools an…
$273,489
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Drancy, France
3 bedroom apartment
Drancy, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 59 m²
Floor 4
Ideal location in the heart of the city, just 6 km from Port de Pantin and Paris. Enjoy the …
$307,818
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Drancy, France
2 bedroom apartment
Drancy, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 45 m²
Floor 2
Discover our new complex located in the suburbs, close to the city center, shops, schools an…
$249,801
Leave a request

Property types in Le Raincy

apartments

Properties features in Le Raincy, France

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go