Apartments for sale in Le Perreux sur Marne, France

1 BHK
6
2 BHK
19
3 BHK
19
4 BHK
4
51 property total found
3 bedroom apartment in Le Perreux sur Marne, France
3 bedroom apartment
Le Perreux sur Marne, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 63 m²
Floor 2
On the outskirts of Paris, this is the optimal place for a quiet city on the banks of the Ma…
$464,587
2 bedroom apartment in Le Perreux sur Marne, France
2 bedroom apartment
Le Perreux sur Marne, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 42 m²
Floor 2
On the outskirts of Paris, this is the optimal place for a quiet city on the banks of the Ma…
$371,899
4 bedroom apartment in Le Perreux sur Marne, France
4 bedroom apartment
Le Perreux sur Marne, France
Bedrooms 4
Area 101 m²
Floor 4
On the outskirts of Paris, this is the optimal place for a quiet city on the banks of the Ma…
$790,714
3 bedroom apartment in Le Perreux sur Marne, France
3 bedroom apartment
Le Perreux sur Marne, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 64 m²
Floor 2
On the outskirts of Paris, this is the optimal place for a quiet city on the banks of the Ma…
$545,833
2 bedroom apartment in Le Perreux sur Marne, France
2 bedroom apartment
Le Perreux sur Marne, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 45 m²
Floor 1
On the outskirts of Paris, this is the optimal place for a quiet city on the banks of the Ma…
$369,816
3 bedroom apartment in Le Perreux sur Marne, France
3 bedroom apartment
Le Perreux sur Marne, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 63 m²
Floor 1
On the outskirts of Paris, this is the optimal place for a quiet city on the banks of the Ma…
$488,641
2 bedroom apartment in Le Perreux sur Marne, France
2 bedroom apartment
Le Perreux sur Marne, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 54 m²
Floor 2
On the outskirts of Paris, this is the optimal place for a quiet city on the banks of the Ma…
$460,010
2 bedroom apartment in Le Perreux sur Marne, France
2 bedroom apartment
Le Perreux sur Marne, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 43 m²
Floor 3
On the outskirts of Paris, this is the optimal place for a quiet city on the banks of the Ma…
$398,218
1 bedroom apartment in Le Perreux sur Marne, France
1 bedroom apartment
Le Perreux sur Marne, France
Bedrooms 1
Area 30 m²
Floor 3
On the outskirts of Paris, this is the optimal place for a quiet city on the banks of the Ma…
$248,314
2 bedroom apartment in Le Perreux sur Marne, France
2 bedroom apartment
Le Perreux sur Marne, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 54 m²
Floor 1
On the outskirts of Paris, this is the optimal place for a quiet city on the banks of the Ma…
$391,352
2 bedroom apartment in Le Perreux sur Marne, France
2 bedroom apartment
Le Perreux sur Marne, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 40 m²
Floor 4
On the outskirts of Paris, this is the optimal place for a quiet city on the banks of the Ma…
$353,853
3 bedroom apartment in Le Perreux sur Marne, France
3 bedroom apartment
Le Perreux sur Marne, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 65 m²
Floor 2
On the outskirts of Paris, this is the optimal place for a quiet city on the banks of the Ma…
$492,051
3 bedroom apartment in Le Perreux sur Marne, France
3 bedroom apartment
Le Perreux sur Marne, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 60 m²
Floor 1
On the outskirts of Paris, this is the optimal place for a quiet city on the banks of the Ma…
$488,618
3 bedroom apartment in Le Perreux sur Marne, France
3 bedroom apartment
Le Perreux sur Marne, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 71 m²
Floor 3
On the outskirts of Paris, this is the optimal place for a quiet city on the banks of the Ma…
$554,987
2 bedroom apartment in Le Perreux sur Marne, France
2 bedroom apartment
Le Perreux sur Marne, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 52 m²
On the outskirts of Paris, this is the optimal place for a quiet city on the banks of the Ma…
$377,620
4 bedroom apartment in Le Perreux sur Marne, France
4 bedroom apartment
Le Perreux sur Marne, France
Bedrooms 4
Area 70 m²
Floor 1
On the outskirts of Paris, this is the optimal place for a quiet city on the banks of the Ma…
$544,688
5 bedroom apartment in Le Perreux sur Marne, France
5 bedroom apartment
Le Perreux sur Marne, France
Bedrooms 5
Area 94 m²
Floor 5
On the outskirts of Paris, this is the optimal place for a quiet city on the banks of the Ma…
$715,190
4 bedroom apartment in Le Perreux sur Marne, France
4 bedroom apartment
Le Perreux sur Marne, France
Bedrooms 4
Area 74 m²
Floor 5
On the outskirts of Paris, this is the optimal place for a quiet city on the banks of the Ma…
$595,038
1 bedroom apartment in Le Perreux sur Marne, France
1 bedroom apartment
Le Perreux sur Marne, France
Bedrooms 1
Area 28 m²
Floor 3
On the outskirts of Paris, this is the optimal place for a quiet city on the banks of the Ma…
$236,871
3 bedroom apartment in Le Perreux sur Marne, France
3 bedroom apartment
Le Perreux sur Marne, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 64 m²
Floor 3
On the outskirts of Paris, this is the optimal place for a quiet city on the banks of the Ma…
$486,329
3 bedroom apartment in Le Perreux sur Marne, France
3 bedroom apartment
Le Perreux sur Marne, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 57 m²
On the outskirts of Paris, this is the optimal place for a quiet city on the banks of the Ma…
$465,732
2 bedroom apartment in Le Perreux sur Marne, France
2 bedroom apartment
Le Perreux sur Marne, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 40 m²
Floor 2
On the outskirts of Paris, this is the optimal place for a quiet city on the banks of the Ma…
$367,321
4 bedroom apartment in Le Perreux sur Marne, France
4 bedroom apartment
Le Perreux sur Marne, France
Bedrooms 4
Area 75 m²
On the outskirts of Paris, this is the optimal place for a quiet city on the banks of the Ma…
$572,152
3 bedroom apartment in Le Perreux sur Marne, France
3 bedroom apartment
Le Perreux sur Marne, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 60 m²
Floor 3
On the outskirts of Paris, this is the optimal place for a quiet city on the banks of the Ma…
$484,040
2 bedroom apartment in Le Perreux sur Marne, France
2 bedroom apartment
Le Perreux sur Marne, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 46 m²
Floor 3
On the outskirts of Paris, this is the optimal place for a quiet city on the banks of the Ma…
$363,889
3 bedroom apartment in Le Perreux sur Marne, France
3 bedroom apartment
Le Perreux sur Marne, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 58 m²
Floor 3
On the outskirts of Paris, this is the optimal place for a quiet city on the banks of the Ma…
$473,742
2 bedroom apartment in Le Perreux sur Marne, France
2 bedroom apartment
Le Perreux sur Marne, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 40 m²
Floor 3
On the outskirts of Paris, this is the optimal place for a quiet city on the banks of the Ma…
$348,532
3 bedroom apartment in Le Perreux sur Marne, France
3 bedroom apartment
Le Perreux sur Marne, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 63 m²
Floor 3
On the outskirts of Paris, this is the optimal place for a quiet city on the banks of the Ma…
$529,813
3 bedroom apartment in Le Perreux sur Marne, France
3 bedroom apartment
Le Perreux sur Marne, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 60 m²
Floor 3
On the outskirts of Paris, this is the optimal place for a quiet city on the banks of the Ma…
$478,960
2 bedroom apartment in Le Perreux sur Marne, France
2 bedroom apartment
Le Perreux sur Marne, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 49 m²
Floor 1
On the outskirts of Paris, this is the optimal place for a quiet city on the banks of the Ma…
$375,332
