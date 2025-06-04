Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. France
  3. Le Perreux sur Marne
  4. Residential

Residential properties for sale in Le Perreux sur Marne, France

apartments
51
51 property total found
3 bedroom apartment in Le Perreux sur Marne, France
3 bedroom apartment
Le Perreux sur Marne, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 63 m²
Floor 2
On the outskirts of Paris, this is the optimal place for a quiet city on the banks of the Ma…
$464,587
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Le Perreux sur Marne, France
2 bedroom apartment
Le Perreux sur Marne, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 42 m²
Floor 2
On the outskirts of Paris, this is the optimal place for a quiet city on the banks of the Ma…
$371,899
Leave a request
4 bedroom apartment in Le Perreux sur Marne, France
4 bedroom apartment
Le Perreux sur Marne, France
Bedrooms 4
Area 101 m²
Floor 4
On the outskirts of Paris, this is the optimal place for a quiet city on the banks of the Ma…
$790,714
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Le Perreux sur Marne, France
3 bedroom apartment
Le Perreux sur Marne, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 64 m²
Floor 2
On the outskirts of Paris, this is the optimal place for a quiet city on the banks of the Ma…
$545,833
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Le Perreux sur Marne, France
2 bedroom apartment
Le Perreux sur Marne, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 45 m²
Floor 1
On the outskirts of Paris, this is the optimal place for a quiet city on the banks of the Ma…
$369,816
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Le Perreux sur Marne, France
3 bedroom apartment
Le Perreux sur Marne, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 63 m²
Floor 1
On the outskirts of Paris, this is the optimal place for a quiet city on the banks of the Ma…
$488,641
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Le Perreux sur Marne, France
2 bedroom apartment
Le Perreux sur Marne, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 54 m²
Floor 2
On the outskirts of Paris, this is the optimal place for a quiet city on the banks of the Ma…
$460,010
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Le Perreux sur Marne, France
2 bedroom apartment
Le Perreux sur Marne, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 43 m²
Floor 3
On the outskirts of Paris, this is the optimal place for a quiet city on the banks of the Ma…
$398,218
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Le Perreux sur Marne, France
1 bedroom apartment
Le Perreux sur Marne, France
Bedrooms 1
Area 30 m²
Floor 3
On the outskirts of Paris, this is the optimal place for a quiet city on the banks of the Ma…
$248,314
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Le Perreux sur Marne, France
2 bedroom apartment
Le Perreux sur Marne, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 54 m²
Floor 1
On the outskirts of Paris, this is the optimal place for a quiet city on the banks of the Ma…
$391,352
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Le Perreux sur Marne, France
2 bedroom apartment
Le Perreux sur Marne, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 40 m²
Floor 4
On the outskirts of Paris, this is the optimal place for a quiet city on the banks of the Ma…
$353,853
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Le Perreux sur Marne, France
3 bedroom apartment
Le Perreux sur Marne, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 65 m²
Floor 2
On the outskirts of Paris, this is the optimal place for a quiet city on the banks of the Ma…
$492,051
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Le Perreux sur Marne, France
3 bedroom apartment
Le Perreux sur Marne, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 60 m²
Floor 1
On the outskirts of Paris, this is the optimal place for a quiet city on the banks of the Ma…
$488,618
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Le Perreux sur Marne, France
3 bedroom apartment
Le Perreux sur Marne, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 71 m²
Floor 3
On the outskirts of Paris, this is the optimal place for a quiet city on the banks of the Ma…
$554,987
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Le Perreux sur Marne, France
2 bedroom apartment
Le Perreux sur Marne, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 52 m²
On the outskirts of Paris, this is the optimal place for a quiet city on the banks of the Ma…
$377,620
Leave a request
4 bedroom apartment in Le Perreux sur Marne, France
4 bedroom apartment
Le Perreux sur Marne, France
Bedrooms 4
Area 70 m²
Floor 1
On the outskirts of Paris, this is the optimal place for a quiet city on the banks of the Ma…
$544,688
Leave a request
5 bedroom apartment in Le Perreux sur Marne, France
5 bedroom apartment
Le Perreux sur Marne, France
Bedrooms 5
Area 94 m²
Floor 5
On the outskirts of Paris, this is the optimal place for a quiet city on the banks of the Ma…
$715,190
Leave a request
4 bedroom apartment in Le Perreux sur Marne, France
4 bedroom apartment
Le Perreux sur Marne, France
Bedrooms 4
Area 74 m²
Floor 5
On the outskirts of Paris, this is the optimal place for a quiet city on the banks of the Ma…
$595,038
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Le Perreux sur Marne, France
1 bedroom apartment
Le Perreux sur Marne, France
Bedrooms 1
Area 28 m²
Floor 3
On the outskirts of Paris, this is the optimal place for a quiet city on the banks of the Ma…
$236,871
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Le Perreux sur Marne, France
3 bedroom apartment
Le Perreux sur Marne, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 64 m²
Floor 3
On the outskirts of Paris, this is the optimal place for a quiet city on the banks of the Ma…
$486,329
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Le Perreux sur Marne, France
3 bedroom apartment
Le Perreux sur Marne, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 57 m²
On the outskirts of Paris, this is the optimal place for a quiet city on the banks of the Ma…
$465,732
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Le Perreux sur Marne, France
2 bedroom apartment
Le Perreux sur Marne, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 40 m²
Floor 2
On the outskirts of Paris, this is the optimal place for a quiet city on the banks of the Ma…
$367,321
Leave a request
4 bedroom apartment in Le Perreux sur Marne, France
4 bedroom apartment
Le Perreux sur Marne, France
Bedrooms 4
Area 75 m²
On the outskirts of Paris, this is the optimal place for a quiet city on the banks of the Ma…
$572,152
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Le Perreux sur Marne, France
3 bedroom apartment
Le Perreux sur Marne, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 60 m²
Floor 3
On the outskirts of Paris, this is the optimal place for a quiet city on the banks of the Ma…
$484,040
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Le Perreux sur Marne, France
2 bedroom apartment
Le Perreux sur Marne, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 46 m²
Floor 3
On the outskirts of Paris, this is the optimal place for a quiet city on the banks of the Ma…
$363,889
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Le Perreux sur Marne, France
3 bedroom apartment
Le Perreux sur Marne, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 58 m²
Floor 3
On the outskirts of Paris, this is the optimal place for a quiet city on the banks of the Ma…
$473,742
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Le Perreux sur Marne, France
2 bedroom apartment
Le Perreux sur Marne, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 40 m²
Floor 3
On the outskirts of Paris, this is the optimal place for a quiet city on the banks of the Ma…
$348,532
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Le Perreux sur Marne, France
3 bedroom apartment
Le Perreux sur Marne, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 63 m²
Floor 3
On the outskirts of Paris, this is the optimal place for a quiet city on the banks of the Ma…
$529,813
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Le Perreux sur Marne, France
3 bedroom apartment
Le Perreux sur Marne, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 60 m²
Floor 3
On the outskirts of Paris, this is the optimal place for a quiet city on the banks of the Ma…
$478,960
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Le Perreux sur Marne, France
2 bedroom apartment
Le Perreux sur Marne, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 49 m²
Floor 1
On the outskirts of Paris, this is the optimal place for a quiet city on the banks of the Ma…
$375,332
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go