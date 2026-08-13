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Residential properties for sale in La Queue en Brie, France

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1 property total found
1 bedroom apartment in La Queue en Brie, France
1 bedroom apartment
La Queue en Brie, France
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Area 40 m²
Number of floors 4
New residential complex in La Queue-en-Brie, Ile-de-France, France The complex offers moder…
$252,789
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