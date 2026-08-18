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Residential properties for sale in Jura, France

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Dole
26
27 properties total found
3 bedroom apartment in Dole, France
3 bedroom apartment
Dole, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 72 m²
Floor 2
In the heart of the Burgundy-Franche-Comté region, 30 minutes from the cities of Dijon and B…
$431,975
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2 bedroom apartment in Dole, France
2 bedroom apartment
Dole, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 55 m²
Floor 2
In the heart of the Burgundy-Franche-Comté region, 30 minutes from the cities of Dijon and B…
$332,702
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2 bedroom apartment in Dole, France
2 bedroom apartment
Dole, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 52 m²
Floor 2
In the heart of the Burgundy-Franche-Comté region, 30 minutes from the cities of Dijon and B…
$319,897
Leave a request
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2 bedroom apartment in Dole, France
2 bedroom apartment
Dole, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 51 m²
In the heart of the Burgundy-Franche-Comté region, 30 minutes from the cities of Dijon and B…
$286,202
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Dole, France
2 bedroom apartment
Dole, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 58 m²
Floor 1
In the heart of the Burgundy-Franche-Comté region, 30 minutes from the cities of Dijon and B…
$338,302
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2 bedroom apartment in Dole, France
2 bedroom apartment
Dole, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 49 m²
Floor 1
In the heart of the Burgundy-Franche-Comté region, 30 minutes from the cities of Dijon and B…
$295,149
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2 bedroom apartment in Dole, France
2 bedroom apartment
Dole, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 49 m²
In the heart of the Burgundy-Franche-Comté region, 30 minutes from the cities of Dijon and B…
$298,576
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Dole, France
3 bedroom apartment
Dole, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 71 m²
Floor 2
In the heart of the Burgundy-Franche-Comté region, 30 minutes from the cities of Dijon and B…
$423,029
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Dole, France
2 bedroom apartment
Dole, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 59 m²
Floor 2
In the heart of the Burgundy-Franche-Comté region, 30 minutes from the cities of Dijon and B…
$343,624
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Dole, France
2 bedroom apartment
Dole, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 50 m²
Floor 1
In the heart of the Burgundy-Franche-Comté region, 30 minutes from the cities of Dijon and B…
$309,986
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Dole, France
2 bedroom apartment
Dole, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 47 m²
Floor 2
In the heart of the Burgundy-Franche-Comté region, 30 minutes from the cities of Dijon and B…
$282,832
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Dole, France
2 bedroom apartment
Dole, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 45 m²
In the heart of the Burgundy-Franche-Comté region, 30 minutes from the cities of Dijon and B…
$275,036
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Dole, France
2 bedroom apartment
Dole, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 51 m²
Floor 2
In the heart of the Burgundy-Franche-Comté region, 30 minutes from the cities of Dijon and B…
$297,658
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Dole, France
3 bedroom apartment
Dole, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 66 m²
Floor 2
In the heart of the Burgundy-Franche-Comté region, 30 minutes from the cities of Dijon and B…
$463,347
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Dole, France
2 bedroom apartment
Dole, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 47 m²
Floor 1
In the heart of the Burgundy-Franche-Comté region, 30 minutes from the cities of Dijon and B…
$328,089
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Dole, France
2 bedroom apartment
Dole, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 64 m²
In the heart of the Burgundy-Franche-Comté region, 30 minutes from the cities of Dijon and B…
$373,101
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Dole, France
3 bedroom apartment
Dole, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 72 m²
Floor 1
In the heart of the Burgundy-Franche-Comté region, 30 minutes from the cities of Dijon and B…
$424,435
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Dole, France
2 bedroom apartment
Dole, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 65 m²
In the heart of the Burgundy-Franche-Comté region, 30 minutes from the cities of Dijon and B…
$385,255
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Dole, France
2 bedroom apartment
Dole, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 50 m²
In the heart of the Burgundy-Franche-Comté region, 30 minutes from the cities of Dijon and B…
$277,894
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Dole, France
2 bedroom apartment
Dole, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 52 m²
Floor 1
In the heart of the Burgundy-Franche-Comté region, 30 minutes from the cities of Dijon and B…
$328,089
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Dole, France
3 bedroom apartment
Dole, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 70 m²
Floor 1
In the heart of the Burgundy-Franche-Comté region, 30 minutes from the cities of Dijon and B…
$412,630
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Castle 6 bedrooms in Pont de Poitte, France
Castle 6 bedrooms
Pont de Poitte, France
Bedrooms 6
Area 1 000 m²
A rare Renaissance castle with a rich history.Normandy, 80km from Paris. Castle 1000m2, eleg…
$5,20M
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Agency
Atalanta
Languages
English, Русский, Türkçe
2 bedroom apartment in Dole, France
2 bedroom apartment
Dole, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 48 m²
Floor 2
In the heart of the Burgundy-Franche-Comté region, 30 minutes from the cities of Dijon and B…
$289,269
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Dole, France
3 bedroom apartment
Dole, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 65 m²
Floor 2
In the heart of the Burgundy-Franche-Comté region, 30 minutes from the cities of Dijon and B…
$455,562
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Dole, France
2 bedroom apartment
Dole, France
Bedrooms 2
In the heart of the Burgundy-Franche-Comté region, 30 minutes from the cities of Dijon and B…
$367,838
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Dole, France
2 bedroom apartment
Dole, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 48 m²
Floor 1
In the heart of the Burgundy-Franche-Comté region, 30 minutes from the cities of Dijon and B…
$290,245
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Dole, France
2 bedroom apartment
Dole, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 52 m²
Floor 1
In the heart of the Burgundy-Franche-Comté region, 30 minutes from the cities of Dijon and B…
$313,379
Leave a request

Property types in Jura

apartments

Properties features in Jura, France

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