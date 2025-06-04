Show property on map Show properties list
Apartments for sale in Jura, France

2 bedroom apartment in Dole, France
2 bedroom apartment
Dole, France
Bedrooms 2
In the heart of the Burgundy-Franche-Comté region, 30 minutes from the cities of Dijon and B…
$362,264
2 bedroom apartment in Dole, France
2 bedroom apartment
Dole, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 58 m²
Floor 1
In the heart of the Burgundy-Franche-Comté region, 30 minutes from the cities of Dijon and B…
$333,175
2 bedroom apartment in Dole, France
2 bedroom apartment
Dole, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 47 m²
Floor 2
In the heart of the Burgundy-Franche-Comté region, 30 minutes from the cities of Dijon and B…
$278,546
3 bedroom apartment in Dole, France
3 bedroom apartment
Dole, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 66 m²
Floor 2
In the heart of the Burgundy-Franche-Comté region, 30 minutes from the cities of Dijon and B…
$456,325
2 bedroom apartment in Dole, France
2 bedroom apartment
Dole, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 49 m²
Floor 1
In the heart of the Burgundy-Franche-Comté region, 30 minutes from the cities of Dijon and B…
$290,676
2 bedroom apartment in Dole, France
2 bedroom apartment
Dole, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 50 m²
Floor 1
In the heart of the Burgundy-Franche-Comté region, 30 minutes from the cities of Dijon and B…
$305,289
2 bedroom apartment in Dole, France
2 bedroom apartment
Dole, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 65 m²
In the heart of the Burgundy-Franche-Comté region, 30 minutes from the cities of Dijon and B…
$379,417
2 bedroom apartment in Dole, France
2 bedroom apartment
Dole, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 50 m²
In the heart of the Burgundy-Franche-Comté region, 30 minutes from the cities of Dijon and B…
$273,683
3 bedroom apartment in Dole, France
3 bedroom apartment
Dole, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 72 m²
Floor 1
In the heart of the Burgundy-Franche-Comté region, 30 minutes from the cities of Dijon and B…
$418,003
2 bedroom apartment in Dole, France
2 bedroom apartment
Dole, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 48 m²
Floor 2
In the heart of the Burgundy-Franche-Comté region, 30 minutes from the cities of Dijon and B…
$284,886
2 bedroom apartment in Dole, France
2 bedroom apartment
Dole, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 52 m²
Floor 1
In the heart of the Burgundy-Franche-Comté region, 30 minutes from the cities of Dijon and B…
$323,117
2 bedroom apartment in Dole, France
2 bedroom apartment
Dole, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 55 m²
Floor 2
In the heart of the Burgundy-Franche-Comté region, 30 minutes from the cities of Dijon and B…
$327,660
2 bedroom apartment in Dole, France
2 bedroom apartment
Dole, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 52 m²
Floor 1
In the heart of the Burgundy-Franche-Comté region, 30 minutes from the cities of Dijon and B…
$308,630
2 bedroom apartment in Dole, France
2 bedroom apartment
Dole, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 59 m²
Floor 2
In the heart of the Burgundy-Franche-Comté region, 30 minutes from the cities of Dijon and B…
$338,416
2 bedroom apartment in Dole, France
2 bedroom apartment
Dole, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 48 m²
Floor 1
In the heart of the Burgundy-Franche-Comté region, 30 minutes from the cities of Dijon and B…
$285,847
2 bedroom apartment in Dole, France
2 bedroom apartment
Dole, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 45 m²
In the heart of the Burgundy-Franche-Comté region, 30 minutes from the cities of Dijon and B…
$270,868
2 bedroom apartment in Dole, France
2 bedroom apartment
Dole, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 52 m²
Floor 2
In the heart of the Burgundy-Franche-Comté region, 30 minutes from the cities of Dijon and B…
$315,050
2 bedroom apartment in Dole, France
2 bedroom apartment
Dole, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 64 m²
In the heart of the Burgundy-Franche-Comté region, 30 minutes from the cities of Dijon and B…
$367,447
3 bedroom apartment in Dole, France
3 bedroom apartment
Dole, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 70 m²
Floor 1
In the heart of the Burgundy-Franche-Comté region, 30 minutes from the cities of Dijon and B…
$406,377
3 bedroom apartment in Dole, France
3 bedroom apartment
Dole, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 71 m²
Floor 2
In the heart of the Burgundy-Franche-Comté region, 30 minutes from the cities of Dijon and B…
$416,618
3 bedroom apartment in Dole, France
3 bedroom apartment
Dole, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 72 m²
Floor 2
In the heart of the Burgundy-Franche-Comté region, 30 minutes from the cities of Dijon and B…
$425,429
2 bedroom apartment in Dole, France
2 bedroom apartment
Dole, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 49 m²
In the heart of the Burgundy-Franche-Comté region, 30 minutes from the cities of Dijon and B…
$294,052
2 bedroom apartment in Dole, France
2 bedroom apartment
Dole, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 47 m²
Floor 1
In the heart of the Burgundy-Franche-Comté region, 30 minutes from the cities of Dijon and B…
$323,117
2 bedroom apartment in Dole, France
2 bedroom apartment
Dole, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 51 m²
In the heart of the Burgundy-Franche-Comté region, 30 minutes from the cities of Dijon and B…
$281,865
3 bedroom apartment in Dole, France
3 bedroom apartment
Dole, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 65 m²
Floor 2
In the heart of the Burgundy-Franche-Comté region, 30 minutes from the cities of Dijon and B…
$448,659
2 bedroom apartment in Dole, France
2 bedroom apartment
Dole, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 51 m²
Floor 2
In the heart of the Burgundy-Franche-Comté region, 30 minutes from the cities of Dijon and B…
$293,148
